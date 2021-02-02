Why You Should Book Your Staycation with Sykes Cottages

Unlike what many people think, vacations do not have to be travelling abroad, especially in the age of Coronavirus. There are many local destinations where you can spend time with your friends and family. One reason to consider local vacations is that it saves you money. The cost of going on holiday locally can be a lot lower compared to taking a flight abroad. Besides, local vacations promote the local economy, which is good for the country, according to https://top10travelagents.com/.

If you’re planning your staycation in London, the first thing you need to consider is getting comfortable accommodation for you and your friends. Accommodation is key for your enjoyment, warmth and peace of mind when you retire from the day’s activities. But where do you start your search?

Finding rental holiday homes is not easy, especially when there are so many options available. The easiest way to find rental cottages is to contact the an agent. Agents understand the market dynamics and the different needs of clients. Therefore, an agent will easily connect you with the best rental cottage depending on your needs and budget.

Among the many agents in the UK, you will not go wrong with Sykes Cottages. They have some of the best accommodation and rental homes across the UK, assuring you no matter your destination, you will get to stay in some truly amazing cottages. But why book your staycation with Sykes Cottages?

1. Experience

When looking for holiday rental homes in the UK, it is important to work with the right agent. Find an agent that understands the market, different areas, and knows how to meet client needs. This requires experience. Sykes Cottages have been in existence for over 25 years, and therefore their experience is unquestionable. They will listen to you, and link you up with a rental cottage that meets your needs.

2. All-In-One Agent

You can enjoy a staycation with your family, friends, or workmates. This means that your staycation partners will determine the rental cottage to go for. For instance, if you are a couple, you will need a different rental home from a staycation cottage for workmates. This, therefore, means that you have to look for an agent that has it all. Sykes Cottages has over 6,000+ holiday homes spread across the UK. Therefore, by booking your staycation cottage with them, you can be sure to have the perfect cottage that suits your needs regardless of your location.

3. Reputation

When hiring any service provider, it is always important to consider the reputation. The reputation of the company will determine your satisfaction level in most cases. Sykes Cottages have an unquestionable reputation, hence the reason they have survived for over 25 years. They have earned many awards for being the best agent, and the most valuable reward is the British Travel Award for being the Best UK Holiday Cottage Booking Company. Therefore with their services, you can have peace of mind knowing you’re working with the best agent in the industry.

4. Customization

When it comes to booking holiday homes, everyone wants a custom solution. For instance, if you are going to the beach, you want a cottage that suits the occasion – the same for people considering a family staycation. By booking with Sykes Cottages, you can be sure of a custom package that suits your needs. Among the many offers include family holiday cottages, beach holiday cottages, last-minute booking and so on. There is simply something for everyone.

5. Technology

We’re living in a technological era, and this applies across all industries. This is why, when booking a holiday home, you need to be working with a technology-savvy agent. At Sykes Cottages, they have implemented technology in many ways. A good example is the booking app. Besides having a website, they have a mobile app that helps you browse the different rental cottages available, and book online. This is very convenient – you can choose and book your rental cottage anytime effortlessly.