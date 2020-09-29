Why Use Alcohol Free Hand Sanitiser

When it comes to using hand sanitiser, there is always a debate on which type of sanitiser is the best. While many people believe alcohol-based sanitiser takes the top position, this doesn’t mean alcohol-free hand sanitiser does not work. Non-alcohol sanitiser offers more benefits when it comes to fighting viruses and bacteria than people think. But why should you consider using alcohol-free hand sanitiser?

Kills More Viruses

Most alcohol-based sanitisers kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. While this means these sanitisers are good enough, they are not the best. 0.1 per cent variance is still very high. For instance, if you have 1 million viruses, it means 1000 viruses or bacteria will survive. This is a high number, and there are chances you are not safe. On the other hand, alcohol-free sanitisers are rated between 99.99% to 99.99999%. This therefore means that with an alcohol-free sanitiser, you will kill more viruses and bacteria. It is therefore better to use the non-alcohol sanitiser considering the high effectiveness.

Long-Lasting

When it comes to disinfecting hands and surfaces, you should be looking for long-lasting protection. It is easier to achieve long-lasting protection with an alcohol-free sanitiser than it is with an alcohol-based sanitiser. But why? With an alcohol-based sanitiser, the protection ends as soon as the alcohol evaporates. This means that if you disinfect your hands, within a few minutes, the protection is gone.

Alcohol-free sanitiser offers long-lasting protection. This sanitiser does not evaporate. Instead, the active natural ingredients dry, leaving a protective layer on the skin surface that acts as an antibacterial and antiviral shield for up to 24 hours. This means the non-alcohol sanitiser will keep you protected even after application, which gives you peace of mind.

Kills Corona Virus

COVID-19 has been on the rise since late 2019. But one way to minimise the spread is to use the right sanitiser. Both the alcohol-based sanitiser and non-alcohol sanitiser works well, but the alcohol-free hand sanitiser is better. The active ingredients of alcohol-free sanitisers are very effective against COVID-19. Most of these ingredients are natural – safe for human use but lethal on viruses. While Coronaviruses are the easiest viruses to kill, you need to use the right sanitiser.

Environmentally Friendly

Another reason you should consider using alcohol-free hand sanitiser is that it is environmentally friendly. Unlike alcohol-based sanitisers, it is made from 99.9% natural ingredients. It is also safe for vegans, is non-hazardous and safe on the skin. In addition, since it is natural, it is safe for children and also for cleaning kitchen surfaces.

