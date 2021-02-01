Why KN95 Masks Are So Effective at Stopping COVID-19

While COVID-19 continues to spread, and concerns about new variants of the virus that may be more infectious than the most common strains arising, chances are good that you are looking for ways to make sure that your family is healthy and safe until the vast majority of the population is vaccinated.

Though n95 masks are considered the industry standard when it comes to the safest and most effective at stopping the highly infectious virus in its tracks. However, n95 masks can be hard to get your hands on, and it is important to keep in mind that those who truly need the n95 masks should be the ones using them. Those are – of course – the brave men and women working on the frontlines in the health industry.

For that reason, one of the most popular types of masks that people have turned to in order to stay healthy and safe has been the kn95 face mask. If you are curious about the facts related to kn95 masks, then you have come to the right place.

Let’s get started and read now on what you should know about these masks.

What is a kn95 Mask?

While n95 masks are the United States standard when it comes to respirator masks, the kn95 masks are the standard in China. Though sometimes the “Made in China” tag comes with a bit of negative opinion, that should not impact your decision to purchase kn95 masks for your family.

In fact, the masks are considered to be “equivalent” to n95 masks and can be expected to function similarly to their American-made counterparts based on the requirements and standards of high-quality masks.

With that being said, kn95 masks are treated differently than respirators masks in the United States. While they certainly filtrate better than surgical, Level 3 masks, they are not considered respirator masks and therefore do not meet the same FDA standards.

Why are they So Effective at Stopping COVID-19?

Overall, kn95 masks boast a 95 percent filter performance, equal to the n95 and better than other popular masks such as the FFP2, P2 and DS. Their flow rate is also identical to that of the n95. One thing to keep in mind is that while n95 masks show no leakage, the kn95 does have 8 percent leakage. Larger, but still much smaller than the regular masks you will find on the market these days.

How Can I Make Sure My kn95 Mask is Genuine?

One very legitimate concern that some people have is whether or not the masks that they are purchasing are actually genuine. If you are worried about that when it comes to your kn95 masks, consider this. The FDA has created a list of mask models that have been granted emergency approval for medical use. The list of these brands is regularly updated and has even removed some companies because of the concerns related to quality.

If you are unsure about the quality of a mask, simply check the list and search for the brand that you are thinking about buying. If you find it, then you can be confident in the fact that your kn95 masks are genuine and hold all the protective properties that you are hoping for.