Why Do a Mole Check and Mole Mapping

Moles are a common occurrence among people. Moles are black or brown outgrowths that develop on our skin throughout our life. Most moles begin growing from childhood and through to the thirties. They often change in appearance through the life cycle and may even grow hair as we age.

A majority of the moles are harmless and stop growing over a period. But some moles may grow bigger to become skin tumors. Mole check or mole map Melbourne or mole mapping Melbourne is the process of tracking the growth of the moles as and when they grow on your skin.

What is Mole Mapping?

Mole mapping Victoria is essentially a screening of the moles on your skin to detect the early signs of skin cancer or melanoma. It is an innovative technique within dermatology that facilitates the early detection of skin tumors or skin cancer.

Mole map Melbourne allows dermatologists and Accredited Skin Cancer Doctors to observe the skin in a non-invasive way, with the help of the dermatoscope (a lens with a polarized or non-polarized light source and a transparent plate) to provide conclusive information on the characteristic features of the lesions.

The development of new imaging techniques such as dermatoscopy for mole checking Melbourne greatly helps in the early detection of skin cancer. An Accredited Skin Cancer Doctor or a Dermatologist using a dermatoscope would identify any abnormal moles that would require a biopsy for further pathology testing. Once the results of the pathology testing confirm the mole is problematic, an excision procedure can be performed by the physician to remove the mole.

Why Should You Do Mole Mapping?

Melanoma is a very serious form of skin cancer wherein the melanin cells, which are called the pigment-producing cells in the skin, overgrow. These melanin cells are usually found in the outer layer of the skin and produce dark pigments that cause dark skin tones and tanning.

Melanoma growths can be non-cancerous and may appear as common freckles or moles. Melanoma is classified into different types depending on how far it has spread into the skin. For instance, ‘in situ means that the melanoma is only on the skin, ‘invasive’ means that the tumor has spread to different layers of the skin, and ‘metastatic’ means that the tumor has spread deeper into the tissues.

The early detection of skin cancer is very important. Because, if the lesion or the tumor is thin, surgery is usually curative. However, if the moles or the lesions grow to the advanced stages, then, finding holistic treatment becomes more complicated. Therefore, it is better to map your moles by doing a mole check in Melbourne to track any unnatural mole growth and to detect and cure the issue before it turns into a major concern.

Advantages of Mole Mapping

The benefits of mole screening in Melbourne include:

Detect the emergence of new moles and monitors the growth of the existing moles

Allows objective comparison of moles on successive visits and detect any change in the shape, size and pigmentation of the moles.

Allows clinical diagnosis with greater precision

Avoid unnecessary surgery by providing a proper diagnosis of the moles

Can effectively distinguish the skin tumors from the harmless benign lesions

Mole check Melbourne is a painless, non-invasive and harmless procedure

If you are exposed to the sun for prolonged periods, then you must do mole screening in Melbourne at regular intervals to check the mole growth. If you want to talk to experts about mole mapping Melbourne, you must visit Nitai Medical and Cosmetic Centre today.