Which Type of Plastic Surgery is the Most Botched?

Plastic surgery can have a lot of benefits in terms of confidence and overall well-being for the patients, but it can also have a lot of hazards. Unfortunately, physicians giving the medication do not always adequately convey these hazards to their patients, which often leads to substantial stress to those who suffer botched surgery.

Generally, invasive surgery carries the risk of going wrong even when performed by highly trained medical experts. Therefore, what is important is to reduce the risk of botching instead of completely avoiding it.

Due to the increased potential of things going wrong during high-risk plastic surgery, some patients may want to think again before committing to the procedure. Because of this, it is recommended to seek plastic surgery services from certified physicians to reduce the risk of something going wrong.

Six Commonly Botched Plastic Surgery Procedures

While most plastic surgeons endeavor to offer high-quality services to their patients, some prioritize money over patient’s health and safety. This ends up causing disaster and the increased cases of botched procedures. If identified early, corrective surgery can be done to rectify the problem.

The six most common and risky cosmetic surgeries that have a high risk of going awry include:

• Facelift and Necklift

• Nose Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

• Eyelid Lifts

• Augmentation Mammoplasty (Breast Augmentation)

• Liposuction

• Injectables

Facelift & Neck lift

These are complicated and very sensitive procedures that require attention to detail. Facelift, also called rhytidectomy, is an operation that addresses aging in the face and neck. It is done to relax the skin that causes sagging on the face and to loosen the skin and the fat on the neck.

But to save time and money, some surgeons occasionally use shortcuts that compromise the quality of the eventual outcome. Consider a lower pricing on a face- or necklift procedure as a red flag.

Nose Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Commonly referred to as “nose job”, this is a common, but equally risky plastic surgery procedure. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimates that over 220,000 rhinoplasties are performed annually, making it one of the most risky facial plastic procedures. Rhinoplasty helps to enhance breathing and gives you a more balanced look.

Rhinoplasty is considered to be a risky procedure since the expectations of both the patient and the practitioner will never be the same. Other dangers and complications must be considered in addition to postoperative abnormalities. Because of this, revision rhinoplasty is often carried out to correct such issues that may arise.

Oftentimes, revision of the rhinoplasty is not done only because of any error on the surgeon’s part, but upon the patient’s request. Some patients prefer a more dramatic transformation, hence request for revision.

Eyelid Lifts (Blepharoplasty)

Blepharoplasty (BLEF) is an eyelid surgery that involves the removal of extra skin, muscle, and fat to correct droopy eyelids. During aging, your eyelids sag and the muscle that supports them become weaker. This is an equally sensitive and high-risk plastic surgery that, if done wrong, can cause postoperative problems.

To avoid cases of a botched procedure, you have to ensure that the physician has anatomical knowledge and many years of experience.

Augmentation Mammoplasty (Breast Augmentation)

Breast Augmentation is a very popular plastic surgery procedure, mostly undertaken by women who wish to enlarge their breasts. This is a very sensitive procedure that must be done by highly trained and seasoned surgeons.

Infections and necrotic tissues can put your health at risk as well as cause scarring and breast deformity if done wrongly. Patients should be aware of cheap surgeons who rely on dangerous non-FDA-approved implants from outside the country. Most of these procedures that are carried out by rogue physicians at a cheaper price are often botched. Patients end up with disappointing or disfiguring results that require corrective surgery.

Liposuction

In Liposuction surgery, fat is suctioned out of certain body parts, like the belly, thighs, arms, neck, and buttocks. This helps to shape these parts. This procedure is also referred to as lipoplasty or body contouring.

Liposuction surgeons who advertise inexpensive prices often conduct procedures with inadequate technique, which leads to botched procedures. This is often due to burns, scar tissue, and poor circulation that happens after the liposuction of a significant volume that causes deformation of the treated area.

Injectables

This is another type of plastic surgery that has seen an increased number of botched cases. Injectables are an easier option for dealing with lifting, tightening, and smoothing the face. When used on elderly patients, they can temporarily remove wrinkles, while on young people, it can delay the emergence of fine lines. Botox and dermal fillers continue to be the most well-known non-invasive procedures in America because of these advantages.

It happens when toxic injectables obtained from the illegal markets or non-medical sources are used. These can be extremely harmful and cause serious abnormalities. When looking for a plastic surgeon to work on your face, body, and health, you should ensure that they are certified and use standardized compounds.

To reduce the chances of falling for a botched injectables plastic surgery, you should not trust your face to anyone other than a board-certified plastic surgeon, even for non-invasive procedures, like injectables. If you want the best results, your injector should be well-versed in facial anatomy and conversant in the extensive range of genuine injectables available.

Conclusion

While not all botched cases are a product of rogue physicians, it is important to ensure that you do a thorough background check before trusting a surgeon with any part of your body. This will ensure that you get a high-quality plastic surgery procedure.

Also, injectables should only be administered by qualified and experienced surgeons. Cases of botched injectable surgeries have been on the rise because of the influx of cheap procedures. People who administer these injections are rarely regulated, so you should pay careful attention to where you procure such services.

But when you have been involved in a botched surgery, it is not the end of the world. If it is addressed early enough, corrective surgery can be done to restore. Care must always be taken to ensure only board-certified physicians are entrusted with corrective plastic surgery.