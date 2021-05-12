When to Call the Animal Control Specialists

Spring brings with it warm temperatures and the rebirth of trees, flowers, and other plants. Unfortunately, spring also brings with it the various animals and insects that have hidden away all winter long. During this time of year, many of these little pests and nuisances can find their way into homes.

Rodents in the basement, bats in the attic, hornets making a nest in the garage, all these things can create serious issues for homeowners. Fortunately, there are professionals available to help safely remove these pests from the home.

Professional Removal

At the first sign of an animal or insect infestation in or around the home, it is always best to contact a professional to help with removal. Many types of pests can be quite dangerous or carry diseases. Without the proper care, serious injuries could happen. Animal Control Specialists are trained and experienced in removing these invaders safely and completely.

To know when to call a professional for pest removal, it is important to know the various types of pests that can invade the home and the risks they can pose to the home, as well as the people who live there. It is also a good idea to understand some of the early signs of an infestation. This can help homeowners take action as soon as possible to prevent further damage or risk to their homes and loved ones.

Rodents

Mice and rats are common household invaders. These little rodents can squeeze into very small openings to gain entry into the home. Once inside, they begin eating, chewing, nesting, and breeding. It doesn’t take these little nuisances long to build their large family inside the home, wreaking havoc all along the way.

These rodents can chew through cabinets, food containers, insulation, and wiring in the home. This can create serious damage. These pests will also leave behind dropping that may contain diseases that put pets and family members at risk. Mice and rats will even bite if they feel threatened, spreading all sorts of disease.

Some of the early signs of a mice or rat infestation include chew marks on food containers or cabinet. Small round droppings can be found on floors or in cabinets, usually near their nesting or feeding areas. There may even be sounds of chewing or little feet running through the walls or ceilings.

Another sign of a rat or mouse infestation may be an infestation of the insects they carried in the home. If the home has fleas but no pets, they may have come in on the back of a mouse or rat. Mice and rats carry fleas, ticks, and mites that have fed on them. These insects can then spread diseases when the bite pets in the home or even household members.

Stinging Insects

Honey bees, bumblebees, wasps, mosquitoes, hornets, yellow jackets, and even some types of ants are stinging insects. All these insects can sting and cause pain, irritation, and swelling. In some cases, these stings can cause life-threatening problems. Being stung in the throat or other sensitive areas, being stung by many of these insects at once or being stung once when allergic, may cause dangerous or even deadly reactions.

This makes it important to be careful when around any type of stinging insects. Fortunately, there are professionals that have safe and effective methods for safely removing these insects and their nests from in or around the home. It is important for homeowners to identify these insects and where they often hide.

Many types of stinging insects create nests where they breed more insects. These nests can be found in many areas around the home. Trees, shrubs, walls, small openings in walls, or even in crates or boxes left around the property. Even if the nest is not easily seen, areas, where the insects seem to be congregating, are often where the nest is.

Do not attempt to remove the nests or attempt to hit the nest to knock it down. This could anger the insects and cause them to attack. If a nest is seen or suspected, or even if there is just high activity of these types of insects, it is important to contact a professional immediately. They know how to safely remove the insects.

Other Common Invaders

There are many types of animals that can invade a home. Any opening, no matter how small, could be an invitation for some wildlife creature. Attics and chimneys are common areas where a variety of animals like to invade. They are often uninhabited and provide a safe and comfortable area for these pests to nests.

Some common animals that may invade the attic or chimney can include squirrels, flying squirrels, bats, and birds. Unfortunately, these can be hard to notice during busy and noisy daytime activities. However, when the night falls and the house becomes quiet, homeowners may hear the thumping, bumping, scratching, and running noises caused by the new tenants.

Although many of these little creatures are considered cute and friendly, the reality is they can cause serious damage to the home. Nesting materials and droppings can create ideal conditions for mold and bacteria to grow. These animals can even cause damage to the insulation and wiring of the home. This could put the home at risk for fire.

Preventing Infestations

At the first sign of a pest infestation, homeowners should always contact a professional for assistance. After the pests are completely removed from the home, it is important for homeowners to take steps to prevent these pests from returning.

After the pests are removed from the home, it is important for homeowners to clean any area where the pests may have been. This removes any droppings or other messes they left behind to prevent the spread of disease. It is also important to check the home for any damages caused by the pests and make repairs.

After cleaning and repairs have been made, it is important for homeowners to identify how and where the pests came into the home. Once the area is found, steps need to be taken to prevent them from returning. It is also a good idea to inspect the home for other openings that may allow entry.

Fortunately, many pest control companies offer services to prevent infestations. These are commonly provided after removal but can be utilized simply for prevention. A pest specialist will offer advice and tips to keep a home pest-free. Some may even provide services to make repairs and adjustments for homeowners.