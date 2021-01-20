What’s So Important About Fascias and Soffits?

If you were asked, would you know what a soffit or fascia was? It sounds like something that’s essential knowledge for a pub quiz or trivia show.

In reality, as a homeowner, you’ll need to understand what some of these things are. When it breaks or needs to be fixed, it can be a tricky thing to deal with if you aren’t sure how to address it! Nearly all of those gorgeous Essex homes have them. So what are fascias and soffits exactly?

What are a Fascia and Soffit?

The fascia is the long, straight board that runs along the edges of your roof. It provides support for your roof tilings and gutters that carry water away from your homes.

The soffit is a board that’s neatly tucked under the fascia board to support it holding it all together. Nowadays many houses have ventilation in their soffits to bring good circulation into their home and stop condensation from forming on the roof.

If either of them takes damage, they can cause a whole crop of problems to your home. Imagine that fascias and soffits are eyebrows to your house – they serve a purpose you wouldn’t usually know about. It certainly doesn’t look good if they are damaged!

Essex Homes Need To Be Just As Beautiful As Its People

Essex residents are renowned for looking great wherever they go. The home is an extension of yourself, and where you wouldn’t go out without your eyebrows in tip-top shape. You wouldn’t want your home’s eyebrows looking like they’ve been through hell and back. Houses should be treated with the same level of care.

Keeping your house-brows looking marvellous will not only stop any damage to the rest of the property but will give your home that fierce and confident gaze. Just like you’d want on a night out on the town! Only this time, it’s the neighbourhood that’s the dance floor – and the party never stops.

Maintain The Eyebrows of Your Home

If fascias and soffits are the eyebrows of your home, they need to be maintained like them. They need to be metaphorically tweezed, aligned and made fancy to make sure they properly work. Sometimes there could be markings, pest damage, water damage and other unexpected things that can lead to big problems.

As pieces that aren’t well known about the home, they can be tricky to maintain yourself. Like eyebrows, it’s always best to keep an eye on how they’re looking and only fix them when something’s not quite right. It’s understandable you are busy and may not have time to address these things.

If It All Goes Wrong, it Can Be Fixed!

If you need maintenance or repairs, or if it all goes wrong with your house’s eyebrows – much like the beauty industry, there are people to help with that! Professional services such as Saffron Walden Roofing are house-brow specialists to keep your Essex home looking pretty and striding confidently.

Now you know a bit more about fascias and soffits – you can present yourself as a veteran homeowner. Tell your friends a thing or two they didn’t know about their house!