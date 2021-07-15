What is Natural Spring Water?

The definition of natural spring water is exactly what it is. It is naturally formed water that exists entirely in a pure state. For something as self-sustaining as this, we humans seem to take it for granted. When you consider how it is composed of so many important nutrients all present naturally without any human interference, you may begin to appreciate it even more.

Natural spring water is an incredibly important component of the hydrosphere as it organically maintains a healthy relationship with our planet. Click here to learn more about the earth’s hydrosphere.

Is It Safe for Drinking?

Definitely! Springs are perfectly safe for drinking and is composed of many nutrients in proportions intended by nature. In fact, many people believe it is the best type of water to drink since it contains many natural nutrients and minerals.

It maintains the right pH balance but could be slightly alkaline like tap, and river water. The many nutrients present in it works to maintain acidic balance in the body. That said, you should only drink from a natural source that has been tested and verified by appropriate government bodies. So, no matter how parched you get when on a hike on the mountain, resist the urge to quench your taste from any clean, free flowing water you see.

How is a Spring Formed?

The term “spring” refers to the point where the liquid seeps out to the surface. To understand how they are formed, we must first understand where the liquid that comes out from them are stored.

Aquifer

The liquid that comes out from springs are groundwater which is in abundance below the earth’s surface. An aquifer is an underground reservoir that holds a tremendous amount of this ground liquid and supplies surface water bodies like rivers and lakes. There are two types of aquifers namely, confined and unconfined aquifers. You can learn more about them here: https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/aquifers/.

So how are Springs Formed?

Springs are formed when water flows out to the surface due to excess pressure in an aquifer. It is mostly common at the bottom of slopes, along hillsides, and at areas with low elevations. Springs could be tiny cracks from which water seeps to the surface or large enough to create lakes or rivers.

Types of Springs

There are five types of springs and they get their names from how they flow.

1. Artesian: It is formed when the pressure in aquifers force water to the surface. The liquid is forced to the surface because the pressure inside the aquifer (which is sandwiched by two impermeable layers) is less than the pressure outside the aquifer.

2. Tabular: A tabular spring occurs in an underground cave system. These underground channels could be very small that you’re unable to see them or so large that a fully grown man could walk through. Tabular springs are one of the largest springs on the planet.

3. Gravity: As the name implies, this type of spring is formed by the pull of gravity. Groundwater is pulled down by gravity until it gets to impenetrable layer. Having nowhere else to go, it begins to flow horizontally until it finds an opening. It is common along cliffs and hillsides.

4. Fissure: You may have already guessed what this type of spring is all about. It is a type of spring found along large faults in the ground and can be used as a source of drinking water.

5. Seepage: Is water seeping out slowly through loose rock or soil, and is mostly found in low valleys and land depressions.

Benefits of Drinking Spring Water

1. One of the many benefits of drinking natural spring water is that you are supplied with many important natural nutrients. All the nutrients are picked up along the way as the pure liquid travels through the soil.

2. Ideally, the body’s pH level should be 7, the perfect balance between acidic and alkaline. However, energy drinks can disrupt this balance, making the body more acidic. Drinking spring water helps to undo this and naturally restore the balance of the pH level.

Mineral Content of Springs

As have been established already, springs contain a lot of minerals and natural nutrients. Some of the most important minerals include sodium, magnesium, and calcium.

Sodium

Sodium is a crucial mineral in the body for maintaining water balance acting as an electrolyte with chloride.

Magnesium

Magnesium is extremely important in the body as it supports a wide variety of biochemical processes. It is often the most common deficient mineral in the body. Magnesium deficiency mostly occur as a result of improper diet; lack of magnesium in the body causes the body to produce more cortisol than necessary.

Calcium

Calcium is mostly associated with developing bones; however, it plays many other roles in the body. One of them includes maintaining the rhythm of the heart.

Conclusion

A lot of people picture springs as being only found in the wild like forests and mountains. While it may be true that many springs can be found in all those places, we can access them from anywhere natural water collects like wells, rivers, and lakes.