What Happens in a Florida Personal Injury Lawsuit?

Filing a personal injury lawsuit in Florida can be intimidating, overwhelming, and confusing, especially when you’ve never had to go to court before. Whether you’re thinking about filing or you already have, here are some things to keep in mind regarding what you can expect.

Your attorney will handle everything for you

When you pursue a lawsuit, you don’t need to know what to do when you have a good personal injury lawyer representing you. If you’re concerned about doing something wrong or filing the wrong paperwork, know that your attorney will handle it all for you. Just make sure you have legal counsel because otherwise, self-representation is a bad idea.

Your attorney will handle everything for you, including:

· Filing all paperwork, including motions

· Presenting your case in the courtroom

· Keeping the other side in check

· Negotiating a settlement out of court or a judgment during trial

· Advising you on what to say and how to act in the courtroom

· Everything else required to pursue your lawsuit

Never navigate an accident lawsuit alone. No case is guaranteed win. No matter how badly injured you are, your case must still be proven in court. For instance, it’s critical to hire a personal injury attorney in Florida because there are specific laws concerning what injuries qualify for filing a lawsuit. According to LawHancock.com, you need to prove your injuries meet Florida’s “serious injury” threshold, and that’s something only an experienced lawyer can manage.

So, don’t worry about making mistakes. Listen to your attorney’s advice and know that they have your best interests in mind when they ask you to do (or not do) something specific.

You will need to provide medical documentation

Documenting your medical care after your injury is essential because You need to prove you have a serious injury that meets Florida’s requirements for a lawsuit. If you haven’t seen a doctor yet, get to the ER or make an appointment as soon as possible. If you wait too long to be seen, it will look like you aren’t really injured.

The court will require you to provide medical records from after the accident, like ER visits, X-rays, ultrasounds, surgeries, records of other procedures, physical therapy appointments, hospital stays, and even regular visits to your doctor for check-ups. The judge will also ask if any of your injuries were pre-existing. For example, if you already had a bad back when you got into a car accident, your compensation could be reduced because your injury was pre-existing.

Make sure to keep perfect records of all your medical appointments to give to your lawyer, and don’t skip follow-up appointments. In the courtroom, not going to your recommended appointments will be seen as a refusal to get treatment, which can drastically reduce your compensation.

Also, follow your doctor’s advice for treatment. If there is something you disagree with, like a certain procedure, it’s okay to look for an alternative, but don’t be surprised if the judge cuts down your award.

Your case will likely settle out of court

Although some cases go to trial, most settle out of court fairly early. Settlements skip the trial process, which is actually a positive thing for you because trials can be long and expensive. You can potentially win a large settlement from the jury, but you’ll also have to pay far more in lawyers’ fees. Plus, an appeals court can reduce your compensation, which happens often.

Settling out of court is the easiest way to resolve your case and a skilled attorney will negotiate the highest possible settlement amount for you. An experienced lawyer will know what your case is worth and will be an excellent negotiator.

A good lawyer will get your bills covered and more

When you’re represented by a good personal injury attorney, they’ll make sure you get enough compensation to cover your medical bills, household bills, and so much more when applicable. For instance, you might qualify for compensation for the following damages:

· Lost wages (past and future)

· Future expected medical bills

· Pain and suffering (physical)

· Mental anguish/suffering

· Loss of enjoyment of life

· Loss of quality of life

· And more

While these are all possibilities, the actual compensation you qualify for (and win) will depend on the details of your case.

Don’t stress – let your lawyer handle it

The best thing about having a lawyer is not having to manage your case. You don’t need to do anything but listen to their legal advice. Your attorney will fight hard to get you all the compensation you deserve.