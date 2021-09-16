What are the Different Types of Physical Therapy?

Today we will talk about the different specialties within Physical Therapy. This discipline of health is very efficient if it is practiced or covered correctly, always with the help of certified professionals.

Main considerations

When we say “types of physiotherapy” we can only refer to two main aspects:

Scientific physiotherapy: It stands out for being “analytical”. Basically, it is the result of a scientific investigation, thus obtaining “the evidence”. In this way, physical therapy addresses valid and accurate aspects to improve the rehabilitation experience.

Holistic Physiotherapy: This type of physiotherapy is much more "global". Tries to treat the patient in an integral or "whole" way, observing the spiritual, psychological, and physical parts, as well as the life experiences. It does not focus solely on the physical injuries or trauma that the patient goes through.

We couldn’t establish one better than the other. Scientific physiotherapy is the one that looks, analyzes, delves into concrete things to draw concrete conclusions, in fact, it is the modern way of facing problems. However, holistic physiotherapy complements itself and requires a certain degree of interaction in the recovery of the patient, even if it involves two different views, which we will discuss in more depth on another occasion.

Physiotherapy Specialties

In this context, we are going to name some relevant specialties, because, in addition to these, there are countless techniques, each one fulfilling a certain role or function.

The “specialties” speak of scope of work, of concrete tools, and among them, we can name:

Sports physiotherapy: This specialty is the one that works, obviously, with athletes of all kinds who require some type of treatment and who, in some way, are prevented from carrying out the activities of each discipline.

Urogynecological physiotherapy: Generally related to the pelvic floor, much more widespread and practiced in women, because they tend to have many more problems in the area, among other situations such as pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum. All of this is proper to women and not to men. Many other incontinences occur in the woman's body since they are specific to the gender, being a branch of physiotherapy – to begin with – practiced mainly by women and applied mainly to women, although there are also men who practice it and there are also men who receive it.

Neurological physiotherapy: It covers everything related to the central or peripheral nervous system such as paraplegia, cataplexy, tetraplegia, metaplasia, degenerative diseases of the nervous system and that affect movement. This specialty of physiotherapy has the main objective of improving the mobility of patients.

such as paraplegia, cataplexy, tetraplegia, metaplasia, degenerative diseases of the nervous system and that affect movement Postural physiotherapy: It has to do with everything related to posture, with the structure of the body. In general, the global position is re-educated by adopting various positions. The physiotherapist performs global stretches to re-educate the body picture, avoiding harmful movements, and adopting a correct posture.

Invasive physiotherapy: Taken into account above all by the tools it uses, although it is practiced in sports physiotherapy, trauma, etc. They are all those functions and techniques that fall within the classification of the treatment of the body such as dry needling, the epidermis; they are techniques that invade, that go under the skin.

Cardiac, circulatory, and respiratory physiotherapy: Also known as cardiocirculatory, cardiorespiratory physiotherapy, it treats heart surgeries, lung surgeries, or all kinds of pre-surgical and post-surgical. Very important things can be done with respiratory physiotherapy, all kinds of respiratory pathology, and with a certain preponderance today, after the confinement of the coronavirus and it is extremely useful to treat the sequelae of this virus. Some patients undergo respiratory physiotherapy and leave the Intensive Care Unit much more likely to recover. Help people get ahead. Many salient things can be done in that field or specialty.

Child or pediatric physiotherapy: Own treatment for children and teens. It can treat alterations or pathologies such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, obstetric brachial palsy, congenital torticollis, scoliosis, arthrogryposis, Rett syndrome, Down syndrome, cat's meow syndrome, prematurity, idiopathic psychomotor retardation, etc.

Physiotherapy of the elderly: Own specialty of treatment of the elderly. It decreases the speed of advance of the production of osteoporosis, notably increases flexibility and strength, increases balance, reduces the vulnerability in the elderly to contract functional disabilities, whether due to injuries, accidents, or age itself. Increases the safety of the body still or in motion.

Physiotherapy of amputees and burns: Extremely important to help patients cope with these types of painful and traumatic situations. Treatment usually begins immediately and once the patient has overcome electrolyte disturbances.

Extremely important to help patients cope with these types of painful and traumatic situations. electrolyte disturbances Rheumatology and trauma physiotherapy: Treats everything related to the bone structure and the locomotor system in general. It can be said that, through the use of physical means, patients treat or prevent pathologies with a traumatic origin.

* There are other specialties. Everything related to therapeutic exercise, with the therapeutic movement that is now in a tremendous explosion within physiotherapy. Everything related to manual therapies, but we will not get into the field of techniques for the moment.

All these concepts are, to some extent, so that you have an idea of all the possibilities, of the entire range of services or therapies that can be performed in physiotherapy, a great profession by the way.

Summary

Physical therapy has a wide variety of resources to carry out complex physical treatments in the human body. Although physical therapy has been practiced since ancient times, it has been gaining popularity in the modern world thanks to its effectiveness.

It is important to visit a professional or center of experts in physical rehabilitation. A professional physical therapist has a national endorsement or certification that enables him/her – like any other health professional – to treat patients with physical disorders of different kinds, without forgetting that there are manual techniques, such as therapeutic massage, to treat injuries or relaxing massages. to relieve the day-to-day stress.

