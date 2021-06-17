What are the Best Salesforce Online Self-Directed Training Courses?

If you use Salesforce properly, it can be a very useful and powerful tool for your business. That’s why it is important to learn about it through authentic resources to improve your knowledge. For someone who is self-disciplined, online learning is a good option. If you don’t have an instructor to learn, this is the best learning method and is also less costly.

The Best Salesforce Online Self-Directed Training Courses

There are so many online courses available that it can be difficult to select the best one. To make your learning journey hustle free, we have listed below the best courses.

Udemy

Udemy offers many Salesforce courses for different levels of expertise. Not only this, but it also offers discounted courses most of the time. Here are some hot selling Udemy courses you need to check out.

The Complete Salesforce Administrator Certification Course

This course trains a user about everything they need to know about Salesforce administration. Besides, it offers free questions that will aid you in passing the administrator test.

Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant Course

To take this course, you need a Salesforce administrator certificate first. This course covers all the basic and essential concepts about the Salesforce cloud.

Edureka

Edureka is one of the top platforms to learn about Salesforce. It offers 3 in detail courses related to Salesforce. If you have a subscription to Edureka, then you can learn Salesforce on a budget.

CRM Salesforce for beginners

If you want to excel in CRM Salesforce, then this course is what you need to take. You will master the CRM implication in business. It will also teach you how cloud computing has changed technology use in businesses.

Lynda

Lynda is owned by LinkedIn and offers five Salesforce courses in the form of chapters. In addition, it has a subscription-based payment method. So, you only need to pay for as long as you’re learning.

Salesforce Essential Training

It is best for someone who works in sales or wants a job in sales. In this course, you will learn about the Salesforce, and you will be able to see why this is the best CRM tool.

Cloud Pacific

Cloud Pacific (https://www.cloudpacific.tech/) is hands down the best place when looking for self-learning courses for Salesforce. It offers some great courses with a completion time of between 1 day to 5 days. It is also affordable, and all users have praised its value for money. It has a team of professionals who will guide you professionally and personally through the content.

Cloud Pacific has different courses for different roles and levels. Here are some of the best courses.

Salesforce Implementation Strategy

This course is specially designed for IT directors and executives who wish to implement Salesforce for automating their businesses. This course has no prerequisites.

Apex for Salesforce Admins

This course is a great fit for admins who want to benefit from coding. You will learn the basics of coding and Salesforce languages. It will help you build a custom app and test classes.

Pardot Administrator Training

If you are a Salesforce administrator or a marketing professional, then this course is for you. In it, you will learn the integration of Salesforce with Pardot.

Lighting Web Components (LWC)

The LWC course will help enhance your programming skills. It will teach you how to create apps by using the LWC framework.

All of the courses mentioned above are the best options to learn Salesforce. However, Cloud Pacific courses are our personal favorite.