What Are the Best Foldable Smartphones in the Market?

The introduction of foldable smartphones has caused an exciting twist in the industry.

We have seen smartphone technology displayed in ways that we thought were not possible. The smartphone manufacturers have continued to push the limits with the launch of more foldable smartphones.

Now, there are so many options for people who would like to try out this new technology that can make the screen on a smartphone bend without breaking.

If you are interested in buying a foldable smartphone, this article will help you decide on the brand that meets your style.

The demand for foldable smartphones is high because, in addition to the classy look and feel, foldable smartphones have impressive hardware specifications that make the devices fast.

The foldable smartphones have a larger screen that can be split for multi-tasking. People who need to be productive with smartphones as an essential tool will find foldable smartphones impressive.

The cameras on the foldable smartphones are excellent. These devices are also portable because they can be folded after use.

Here are the best foldable smartphones on the market;

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was the first foldable smartphone we saw, and it was released on September 6, 2019, in South Korea. The advanced processor on this device matches the massive 512GB storage space and 12GB RAM. It also has a battery with the capacity- 4,380 mAh.

The foldable screen measure 7.3 inches when it is opened up. The screen is folded to make the smartphone portable.

For more information, check out https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-fold.

Huawei Mate X

It was released after we saw the Samsun Galaxy Fold. The Huawei Mate X is beautiful. It supports the 5G network, and the screen size is 8 inches. The screen can be folded into two halves. The Huawei Mate X was released on November 15, 2019.

Oppo Foldable Phone

The 8-inch display screen on this foldable smartphone makes it a good choice for people who would like to experience the split-screen functionality on a smartphone.

Motorola Razr 2019

We were impressed with the new Motorola Razr. It is still a flip phone with a foldable screen. The powerful 2510 mAh battery is enhanced with a 15W Turbo Power. It also packs a 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The main screen measures 6.2 inches. The processing speed is enhanced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core chipset.

The new Motorola Razr was launched in November 2019.

Samsung Galaxy 2 Flip

This is the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung. It has similar features with the Motorola Razr, regarding its size. This is a smartphone that has been positioned to re-introduce flip phones into the market.

The screen is made of glass, and the phone has a good battery with a rating of 3300 mAh. The hardware specs include 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. It is sold in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold.

Foldable smartphones have come to stay. The models are still quite pricey, but we expect the smartphones to become more affordable when newer models are released.