What Are the Advantages of Propane for a Fire Pit?

When most people imagine a fire pit, they think about a conventional, wood-burning pit. There’s a good reason for this; conventional, wood-burning fire pits are some of the most popular choices for consumers. If you set the fire pit up in a safe location and add ample quantities of wood, it’s easy to get a fire rolling.

However, propane fire pits are also available at eFireplaceStore.com – and they offer a ton of advantages.

What exactly is propane and why should you use it for your next fire pit?

What Is Propane?

Propane is a byproduct of natural gas processing and petroleum refining, offering a clean-burning, energy-dense material that’s widely available and, in some cases, highly advantageous. While it’s lower in volumetric energy density than conventional fossil fuels, it’s higher in gravimetric energy density – and it has a very low boiling point that makes it easily vaporize when stored in pressurized liquid containers.

Why Choose Propane for Your Fire Pit?

So why should you consider choosing propane as the primary fuel source for your next fire pit?

· Convenience. Some people appreciate propane because of its convenience. Have you ever been stuck looking for firewood or shopping for it? If you have plenty of time, it doesn’t take much effort to find free or inexpensive wood, but stockpiling it can still be a major pain. And if you’re short on time, you may not be able to find the wood you need when you need it. Propane, in contrast, is readily available in stores all around the country and you can easily stockpile it without having it take up too much space. If you’re trying to eliminate some of the hassles of enjoying fires, propane may be an excellent choice.

· Less smoke and pollution. One of the most commonly touted benefits of propane is that it burns cleanly, producing less smoke and less pollution than its wood or fossil fuel counterparts. Some people appreciate the smell and flavor of smoke, using it to make their food taste better and provide their property with a pleasant aroma for days. But if you’re sick of having smoke in your eyes or if you want to take extra precautions to protect the environment, propane is a superior choice.

· Precise controls. If you’re in the habit of building wood fires, you’ve probably had fires that burn too small and too large; it’s easy for a fire to spiral out of control if you’re not absolutely on top of it, and it’s equally easy for your fire to burn out. But with propane, they’ll have precise controls that allow you to fine tune your fire from beginning to end. You can keep the flames at the perfect level for lighting, cooking, storytelling, or whatever else you want.

· Higher safety. There are some important safety standards you’ll need to follow while using propane, but generally, propane is considered a safe fuel source for your fire. In some respects, propane is much safer than wood. Propane containers are specifically designed to minimize risks, and they can be stored safely without much extra effort. They offer very precise controls and they aren’t as unpredictable as wood fires. You won’t have to worry about rogue sparks or embers igniting combustible materials in your surroundings.

· Storage and portability. Some propane enthusiasts appreciate this type of fuel because of its options for storage and portability. Propane is typically stored as a liquid in pressurized tanks, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes (see here). Whether you’re trying to stockpile a large assortment of different propane tanks, or you just need a small tank to take on a camping trip, you can get exactly the propane options you need and keep them securely.

· Predictable burning times. People who build wood fires sometimes run into problems with burning time. If you put too many logs on the fire, you might be stuck waiting for them to burn all the way down (if you don’t want to put the fire out with water). Conversely, if you run out of wood prematurely, the fire could die down before you’re ready. But with propane, you’ll have tight controls over how long the fire burns. You’ll get exactly the experience you want.

· Available propane fire pits. It’s also important to mention that there are many different types of propane fire pits available. They come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes, as well as different styles and colors to fit your aesthetic desires.

Propane isn’t a perfect fuel source, and it’s not always the best fit for a fire pit. But if you’re looking for a fuel source that’s convenient, clean, reasonably inexpensive, and portable, there are few better options than propane.