Georgia will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. For the second year in a row, the Georgian Public Broadcaster will use Georgian Idol for selecting their representative, though this time the entry will be selected internally.

For the second year in a row, the Georgian delegation decided to use the talent show Georgian Idol as the method for selecting their representative. This year, however, the show starts two months earlier and a song will be internally selected for the winner of the show.

This edition of Georgian Idol has a four-member jury with the power to decide what contestants will advance to the live shows and comment on every performance giving feedback to the artists. The four members are:

THE JURY

Tinatin Berdzenishvili – Director General of the Georgian Public Broadcaster with over 20 years of experience in the field, Head of EBU Gender Balance Initiative.

David Evgenidze – Songwriter, part of the jury for the second edition of Ranina. He will be involved in the song selection process of the Georgian entry for Eurovision 2020.

Natia Todua – Winner of the seventh season of The Voice of Germany, participant at Unser Lied für Lissabon with My Own Way.

David Aladashvili – Pianist, studied at the Tbilisi Special Music School and at New York’s Juilliard School with several honours and awards at an international level. He was also the host of the second edition of Ranina.

THE PARTICIPANTS

Barbare Samkharadze

Mariam Gogiberidze

Tamar Kakalashvili

Tornike Kipiani

Tornike Kipiani is the only finalist with a connection to Eurovision. He took part in the Georgian national final for Eurovision 2017 (“You Are My Sunshine”).