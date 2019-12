RUSSIA – The 2019 edition of Kremlin’s VICTORIA AWARDS concluded last night and oikotimes.com was on the spot thanks to Daria, our affiliate partner.

Sergey Lazarev, Polina Gagarina and Dima Bilan gave an ustanding live performances as you can see in our Instgram feed.

Philip Kirkorov won the award for BEST ARTIST and Svetlana Loboda won the prize for BEST SHOW, but weirdly they were not attending the event.