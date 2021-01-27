Use Business Marketing to Drive Sales

Who uses marketing for a business? Smart business owners use marketing tactics to advertise their business, get their products and services in front of clients, and increase company revenues. Times are tough, and those who want their business to thrive are turning to using different marketing avenues to bring in new customers.

Where to Start

Many business owners are not sure where to start when it comes to business marketing. Thankfully, there are companies and websites out there that focus on marketing and advertising for business clients. One such resource is www.upswellmarketing.com. People use this site because it offers free business assessments that help determine the perfect personalized marketing plan for their specific business market.

Business Marketing Avenues

There are several avenues to take when it comes to marketing a business. The correct option will be the one geared towards the right clientele. A marketing firm can guide clients that are not sure which option is best for their business. Some marketing options to consider include digital options, printed options, and additional promotional capabilities.

A Look into Digital Marketing

The past decade has seen a huge growth in the potential for online and digital marketing in any business niche. Customers are spending most of their time on their smartphones or tablets, which can allow businesses to get a big bang for their online marketing dollars. Digital marketing avenues to consider include:

Ads on social media

Mobile geofencing or Mail2Mobile

Paid search or PCC

Display ads or retargeting

Business website designs

Search engine optimization, also known as SEO

Business listings online

Reputation management, such as business reviews

Email marketing

What is Print Marketing?

Those who have been in business for a few decades may be more familiar with print marketing. Print marketing has been around longer than digital marketing and is still a good way to get businesses and services in front of customers. Print marketing can include:

Direct mail, such as flyers or postcards

Newsletters

Weekly or monthly mailers

Envelope mailers

Plastic gift card mailers

Specialty products, such as loyalty cards

Customer gift items, like ink pens, stress balls, or magnets

There is one type of print marketing that can actually have customers advertising for a business. This type of marketing uses promotional products. This can be as simple as a business giving out t-shirts or bumper stickers to customers. The customers are walking around with the business on their shirt, and driving all around town with the name of the business on their bumper.

Potential customers will see the customer wearing the shirt and read the name of the business without even meaning to. The business now has their customers advertising for them, and it only costs them the price of the shirt. Potential customers may also stop the person with the shirt and ask them about the business logo. As one can see from this scenario, promotional products can be a great investment for any business.

Additional Marketing Options

In addition to digital and print marketing, there are a few more options to consider when it comes to business marketing. Call tracking is one avenue that businesses use. Do not be confused by the name, as a client is not required to call the business for the marketing to work.

With call tracking, a specific ad tracking number is used to pinpoint which ad is responsible for sending the customer to the business or site. This works for both digital marketing and print marketing options. A business owner will be able to see which advertisements are working and which don’t perform as well as the others.

Is Business Marketing Expensive?

Some small and large business owners may assume that they cannot afford to professionally market their business. What they do not realize is that, through business marketing, they can gain new customers and increase their sales. Many successful businesses use marketing because they feel it pays for itself, it brings in new customers, and it creates repeat customers.

Unless the business owner is a marketing whiz, they should look into the services of a marketing firm that’s experienced and has a track record in their industry. Many marketing firms allow customers to sign up for a payment plan and finance their marketing campaigns. This is great for businesses that can’t afford to pay for advertisements upfront.

Marketing firms also have different services and packages that hit different price points. If the marketing budget is small, the firm will likely still have great options for the business. If a business has a larger marketing budget, the firm can work with them to create a large marketing package. Business marketing can be affordable for all sizes of businesses.

Keep in mind that marketing costs paid to advertise a business could end up being counted as deductions when tax time rolls around. Check with a tax professional for specific details, but many businesses can claim the money they spent on advertising on their business taxes at the end of the year. This includes the fees paid to advertising firms as well as money spent on business cards, flyers, websites, promotional products, bumper stickers, direct mail, and more.

Business Marketing is a Smart Decision

In conclusion, smart business owners understand the power of smart business marketing. A well-designed marketing campaign will target the right kind of people—those people who are more likely to become clients of the business. The campaign will help to market to those potential clients and do so in a way that gets the business seen by those people. It will work to get them interested in what the business has to offer to them.

Even with a smaller budget, the impact of professional business marketing campaigns can be huge. Also, as stated above, many marketing companies allow businesses to finance their marketing projects and make payments over a specific amount of time. Marketing is smart for businesses of all ages and sizes, including new small businesses and large companies that have been in business for decades.