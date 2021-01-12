Understanding Essential Oils

Essential oils and diffusers are moving towards the future. Diffusers have become much more effective, portable, and easy to use than in the past, thanks to great technology like cold-air diffusion. Essential oils are available in an increasing variety of scents that cater to everyone’s preferences. And, more and more uses for essential oils are being uncovered and understood.

What is Cold-Air Diffusion

While traditional diffusers use burning reeds to diffuse essential oils, electronic diffusers often use cold-air diffusion to spread scents throughout any space. Certain companies, like AromaTech, specialize in modernizing diffusers with cold-air diffusion. Cold-air diffusion is safer, more effective, and can work in a greater variety of spaces than tradition reed diffusers.

Instead of using heat, a fan, or evaporation, cold-air diffusion used very fine mist. This means that your oils will not need to be diluted with water, alcohol, a solvent, or by using heat. Without dilution or heat, your essential oils will be dispersed more effectively. That means you will experience the full, therapeutic effect of the essential oils. It also means you will save money because less oil can be used to provide more coverage.

Mental Benefits of Diffusion

Essential oils and aroma oils are key to mental wellbeing. They can help you sleep better, be more relaxed, be more focused, and stabilize your moods.

Diffusion can reduce stress overall, ease anxiety, and potentially decrease the symptoms of depression. Essential oils that include sage and lavender are fantastic for providing relaxation.

This relaxation can also help you sleep better, whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. And, some electronic diffusers even have automatic timers so you can leave them on as you fall asleep, and they will turn off automatically.

Certain highly stimulating aroma oils can provide a mental boost by increasing focus. Peppermint, in particular, helps increase energy. Peppermint oil has the added benefit of distracting the senses in a way that acts to control your appetite.

Physical Benefits of Diffusion

Essential oils won’t just help soothe your mind. They can also help soothe and strengthen your body.

Diffusion has a humidifier effect, moistening the air in your home, car, or wherever you may be using a diffuser. A humid environment leads to moist airways and easier breathing. Diffusers are ideal of anyone with allergies, asthma, or respiratory illness.

Essential oils can also aid decongestion and stop excessive mucus production when you are sick. The best oils for easy breathing include peppermint, sage, eucalyptus, and thyme.

While diffusers can help you feel better after getting sick, they can also prevent you from getting sick in the first place. Some essential oils have antimicrobial properties. The best oils for keeping harmful bacteria out of your home include peppermint, sage, eucalyptus, and thyme.

Essential oils can also prevent mold from forming in your home, which may lead to other breathing issues. Essential oils are especially effective in fighting the formation of fungal yeast in the air.

Essential oils do not just help your lungs, they can help your entire body. Essential oils can soothe headaches and sore muscles. The ideal oils for headaches and sore muscles include lavender, sage, eucalyptus, pine, and bergamot.

Essential and Aroma Oil Scents

There is a huge variety of scents for essential and aroma oils. Scents can reflect different moods, seasons, or personal preferences. For example, for a relaxing experience, oils containing cedarwood, sage, thyme, lavender, and white tea are ideal. For a stimulating experience, oils containing eucalyptus, peppermint, and pine are fantastic.

You can truly set a seasonal mood with aroma and essential oils as well. Welcome in the winter holidays with oils containing peppermint, pine, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Celebrate autumn with the warm notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, cedar, musk, and vanilla bourbon.

Choosing a Scent Machine

Diffusers come in two main varieties: electronic or reed diffusers. Electronic diffusers tend to be safer, as they pose less of a fire hazard. Electronic diffusers are also more effective to diffuse essential oils and aroma oils throughout your home.

The type of diffuser you should be looking for depends on the size of the space you will be using your diffuser and the type of ventilation in the space. The size of electronic diffusers ranges from palm-sized diffusers for your car to diffusers large enough to cover convention centers or hotels.

Electronic diffusers can utilize the existing ventilation in the space for more effective diffusion. Electronic diffusers for cars can be attached to air conditioning vents to easily diffuse the scent throughout your car. Electronic diffusers for larger spaces can be connected to existing HVAC systems to diffuse the scent throughout a large building.

Safety

Often, candles or air fresheners are used for fragrance and to provide a relaxing atmosphere in the home. Electronic diffusers are a safer alternative to candles, which present a fire hazard. Diffusers are a more natural alternative than air fresheners, which may contain harmful chemicals like volatile organic compounds, benzene, formaldehyde, toluene, and more.

Diffusers, on the other hand, use natural components. Some of the most common ingredients are things you may even find in your kitchen, like nutmeg, cinnamon, and thyme.

Other Uses

Even if you don’t have plans to use a diffuser, essential oils can provide a safer alternative to traditional mosquito repellent. Many traditional mosquito repellents contain DEET, which has been proven to be harmful, especially to children. Essential oils containing lemongrass are extremely effective alternatives.

Essential oils may also be used instead of traditional cleaning chemicals. The antimicrobial properties of essential oils, particularly lemon oil, make it perfect for a variety of cleaning purposes. Lemon oil can be used to clean produce before eating, to clean microwaves, dissolve stubborn stains like permanent markers, and freshen toilets.

It’s time to invest in a diffuser and some essential oils. With hundreds of different scents available, and many different options of diffusers, there’s a perfect combination for you and your home, work, or car. Bring the benefits of essential oils into your life.