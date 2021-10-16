Osaka is a city in Japan with an estimated population of over 3.5 million people, and it’s the third-largest metropolitan area in terms of landmass after Tokyo and Nagoya. It has been one of the most important cities since ancient times and is known today as “the gateway to Asia” due to its location on the shores of the Inland Sea. When it comes to attraction, there are many things that you can do here, such as visiting museums, temples or even going shopping at department stores like Takashimaya. However, if you want to experience something different from what you usually see when traveling around this part of the world. The following are some of the Travel hacks for your next trip to Osaka.

* Take advantage of free Wi-Fi

If you have ever stayed at any hotel before, you know how much they charge for internet access. Well, not anymore! If you stay at hotels like Hotel Okura, where they offer free Wi-Fi, you will be able to enjoy unlimited surfing without having to worry about paying extra fees. You need to make sure that you bring your laptop so you don’t get charged by them. This free Wi-Fi service also works inside restaurants, bars, and other public places, making it convenient for travelers who would rather use their mobile devices instead of carrying out bulky laptops while exploring new destinations.

*Strategise your mealtimes

It would be best if you always planned to travel to Osaka because eating outside during lunchtime could mean spending more money than usual. There are plenty of great Japanese food options available at night, including ramen shops, sushi restaurants, yakitori joints, etc. Also, if you visit Osaka during the winter season, you may find yourself craving hot dishes, especially those made using udon noodles. So, if you are planning to eat dinner somewhere besides your accommodation, consider making reservations beforehand.

*Consider halal bento for convenience

In this great city of Osaka, there are many delicious foods to choose from, but sometimes we tend to forget about our dietary restrictions. For example, Muslims cannot consume pork products and alcohol. Luckily, there are several halal Bentos available in supermarkets across the country. These meals come pre-packed with all sorts of ingredients ranging from meatballs to chicken katsu curry rice. They are perfect for Muslim tourists who prefer to avoid consuming these items.

*Take advantage of the local transportation system

The subway network in Osaka is extensive enough to cover almost every corner of the city. And unlike other major cities in Japan, the trains run 24 hours a day, meaning that you won’t miss anything no matter what time of the year it is. Another thing worth mentioning is that the train stations are immaculate and spacious compared to others found elsewhere in the country. Therefore, if you decide to take the bus or taxi, you might get stuck in traffic jams or crowded areas.

*Planning your route and transport

Osaka is located near Kyoto and Kobe, which means that you can easily reach both locations via plane, train, or car. But if you are looking forward to seeing everything within the city limits, you should opt for taking the Shinkansen bullet train. Not only does it provide faster services, but it also offers better views of the surrounding landscapes. However, if you want to see as many sights as possible, you should probably rent a vehicle since driving around on foot isn’t recommended due to heavy congestion.

*Explore the culture

There are tons of museums and galleries scattered throughout the city. The National Museum of Art, Osaka; Kansai Collection; Nara City Archaeological Museum; Umeda Arts Gallery; and Osaka Castle Park. In addition, there are numerous parks such as Nakanoshima Island, Hommachi Garden, and Nishinomiya Shrine. All of these spots are ideal for people who love art, nature, and cultural activities.

*Get souvenirs

When you get to Osaka, don’t just stop by one store! You will find various types of goods like clothing, accessories, home decor, stationery, toys, books, and much more. If you’re not sure where to start shopping, then head over to Dotonbori or Shinsekai. Both places have hundreds of stores selling unique merchandise. Souvenirs have been voted as one of the best destinations in Osaka, so make sure to check out their website before visiting Osaka.

*Visit the famous tourist attractions

If you are traveling to Osaka for business purposes, the chances are high that you would already know some of its most famous landmarks. Amongst them are Sumiyoshi Taisha, Meiji Jingu Stadium, Tennoji Zoo, and Suidoppu Bridge. There are plenty of things to do in each spot, including eating at restaurants, watching live performances, and even swimming. So whether you are planning to visit during summer or winter, you shouldn’t worry because they are open 365 days a year.

*Enjoy Japanese cuisine

One of the main reasons tourists flock to Osaka is the delicious food available here. From ramen noodles to sushi, this place serves mouthwatering dishes from different regions across Japan. For example, you could try kushikatsu, yakitori, okonomiyaki, yakisoba, chanko nabe, and takoyaki. To top off your meal, you may choose to go dine-and-dash style or enjoy dessert with coffee afterward.

*Take advantage of free events

In case you didn’t know, Osaka hosts several festivals annually. These events usually last anywhere between two weeks to three months, depending on the season. During springtime, visitors can attend Sakura Matsuri, while those who come during autumn can take part in Okurayama Festival. Aside from enjoying traditional foods and crafts, attendees can participate in games, watch fireworks displays, and listen to music.

*Go sightseeing

As mentioned earlier, Osaka is surrounded by other cities meaning that you won’t need to spend too long getting to any particular location. This makes it easy for travelers to explore the entire area without wasting time waiting for transportation. And when you finally arrive at your destination, you’ll surely appreciate how convenient it was to travel using public transport instead of wasting money on taxis.

Bottom line

Osaka is a fantastic city filled with lots of fun stuff to see and experience. Whether you want to shop around town, eat great food, or relax after work, this city offers something for everyone. It’s also very affordable compared to many significant metropolises, which means that anyone can afford to go to Osaka any time of the year.