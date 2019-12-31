GEORGIA – Georgia has already chosen its representative for the Eurovision 2020 Festival. Tornike Kipiani confirmed to be the favourite and was indeed the public favourite at the Georgian Idol 2020 Final, getting the right to represent the country in Rotterdam.

Tornike is a 32-year father of three. He is a musician and has previously won X-Factor Georgia in 2014. This is not Tornike’s first attempt at singing for his country at Eurovision; in 2017, he took part in Georgia’s national final with his song “You Are My Sunshine”, alongside Giorgi Bolotashvili.

After the auditions and the live shows that followed, the winner was Tornike Kipiani, who had been at the top of the audience’s vote for the past five weeks.

The winner came exclusively from the public vote, garnering 33.82%, with the second Barbara Samkharadze receiving 31.18% of the votes. The song that the artist will perform in Rotterdam should be selected internally.