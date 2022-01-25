Top 5 Tips To Heat Your Business

In the winter months, it can be difficult to keep your workplace warm throughout the day. Here are our top 5 tips on how to keep your business and workplace warm throughout the year so you no longer have to feel the cold, not only this you may find that your productivity levels will increase, but your boss will also be pleased that you are getting more work done.

Regular Maintenance

You want to ensure that you can achieve maximum efficiency with your heating systems and avoid any unnecessary costs. It is a great idea to maintain your heating system regularly. You want to ensure that your heating system is producing good heat so you can reduce the chances of it failing, as it will cost more to install a new heating system rather than maintaining it regularly.

Open Up Any Blinds

People do not tend to think of this hack. Yes, it may be cold outside, but the sun is warm, having your blinds opened throughout the day with the sun shining through means that the heat from the sun can heat the office slightly. Not only this but if this hack makes your office warm enough you can turn down any heaters you already have on, thus making sure that you also reduce energy consumption and save on your heating bills, so a win-win situation.

Consider The Positioning Around Your Workspace

If you have electric heaters around your workspace, consider where you would like them to be. Different types of heaters are useful for different things, for example, a winter warm air curtain, is a heater that separates the cold air outside from the warmth inside the environment, but it is also able to transport warm air underneath the ceiling downwards which optimises the warmth that is already present within the room, and you will not need to use any more gas.

Consider Your Office Working Hours

Electric heating is great for working hours. The reason being is because electric heating offers a great 24/7 flexible programming day by day to suit your working hours. A great electric radiator will include an adaptive start function. This will ensure that your workspace will be nice and warm for when you start work, which is ideal.

Keep Any Doors Closed

This works especially if you are working in an office. Leaving doors open will just bring in an unnecessary draft which adds to the workspace being that bit colder. Close doors behind you when you are in the office and keep the heat in, you will begin to notice the difference. Doing this, as we mentioned keeps the heat in which may lead to being able to switch heaters off and turning thermostats down throughout the day which will reduce energy consumption and save on heating bills.

There you have it, our top 5 tips on how to heat up your business workspace. Did you find this helpful? Keep warm this winter!