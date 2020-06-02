Top 5 Post-Lockdown Dive Holiday Locations

We can all agree that so far, 2020 has been something of a let-down (understatement of the year with the onset of Coronavirus). For most of us the chance a fantastic diving holiday, or any kind of holiday for that matter, is out of the question.

Still, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t plan for 2021. 2021 is going to be your year after all and now is the time to start planning for it, just make sure to pack your diving fins and wetsuit!

1. Micronesia

The various Micronesian islands offer some of the most fascinating diving throughout the world, especially if you’re a fan of wreck diving with over 50 World War 2 sites scattered throughout the area.

The best time to visit is from October and April when the conditions will be both dry and warm. If you have even a passing interest in history, Chuuk Lagoon is not to be missed!

2. The Maldives

The Maldives are something of a paradise. Crystal clear waters, perfect white sands and a never ending stream of new and incredibly beautiful sealife. Most famous for it’s Manta Rays, the Maldives are home to a variety of sharks, eals and tropical fish. What’s more, it’s the perfect location for dives all year round with impressive SCUBA diving facilities to make the experience a delight.

3. Vietnam

Vietnam has become an all-round top holiday spot for tourists for years now thanks to it’s majestic scenery, delicious food and inviting culture. Even better? The diving is second to none and completely unspoiled.

The most well known dive spot in Vietnam is Nha Trang, a beach resort with impressive facilities and marine life. With average temperatures ranging from 20 to 35 degrees throughout the year it’s an easy place to recommend for your next holiday!

4. South Africa

South Africa offers year round diving around the beautiful Cape Town coast. The diving in South Africa is fantastically diverse with magnificent tropical reefs to the North and wild kelp forests in the temperate waters of the Cape.

If you’re something of a thrill seeker, you need to try the Great White Shark cage dives, your chance to come face to face with these beautiful monsters of the sea!

5. The UK!

It might not be the first place that comes to mind when diving but there’s a lot to be found here in the UK and you don’t have to travel far from it wherever you are. Whether it’s the frigid wrecks around Scarpa Flo or the nearly-warm-but-not-quite coral dives of the south coast, the UK coast has a surprising breath of wildlife and beauty to offer divers willing to explore it’s depths, all without boarding a plane or digging out your passport!