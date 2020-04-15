Top 5 Countries Most Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

The whole world has been shaken by the Coronavirus. It is suspected that regions, where very few cases have been recorded, do not have access to testing kits. So, it is impossible to know how many cases are actually in those regions. That is how bad the situation is at the moment.

Some countries have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic more than other countries.

Without throwing blames, we can all agree that we were completely caught unawares by the virus. Its effects were unexpected and have been devastating.

The number of reported deaths from Covid-19 has been shocking. Some countries reported up to a thousand people dying in one day. Our fingers are crossed, and we are hoping for the best very soon.

We have identified the top 5 countries that have been most affected by the pandemic.

The United States of America

In January 2020, there were less than five Covid-19 cases in the United States. It is heart rendering to know that as of 14 April, over 600 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed and the death toll has risen above 25,000.

The healthcare officers, essential workers, and all related agencies are fighting to flatten the curve, which indicates the trend of the pandemic in the country.

Italy

Italy became the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic after Wuhan, China, where the virus was first discovered. Unfortunately, Italy has been ravaged by the pandemic, the total number of cases in Italy stands at 162,488 on 14 April 2020. The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is stated as 21,067. Positive news coming from Italy indicates that the curve is flattening, and we hope for the best.

Spain

Spain has recorded a large number of cases related to the Coronavirus. However, the number of deaths is lower than the report for the US and Italy. In Spain, there are a total of 172,752 cases of Covid-19, and the death toll from the virus is reported as 18,165.

France

The situation in France is not so good. The pandemic has had a huge effect on the economy and lives of residents in the country. The number of cases reported in France is 103,573, and the death toll is 15,729.

United Kingdom

The UK is taking a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed cases is lower than in many countries mentioned on this list. Unfortunately, the death toll is very high. With a record of about 93,873 cases reported, the death toll from Coronavirus related illnesses in the UK has reached 12,107.

The effects of this pandemic are far-reaching, so many economies are struggling to stay strong. There are predictions of a long-term recession in most parts of the world. Other countries have ordered a total lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The whole world has a common unseen enemy at this point, and a cure is still far away, with predictions that the coronavirus vaccine may be ready in about 12 months from now.