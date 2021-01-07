Top 4 Financing Options for Hotel and Motel Businesses

Running a hotel or motel business is expensive. Aside from the utilities, you also have to spend most of your capital on renovations, furnishing, and other hotel necessities. When these are all added together, it could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not a million. That is why hotel businesses seek hotel and motel financing options at some point to support their business initiatives.

Making improvements to your customer service to cater to the changing needs of your hotel guests is also vital in the survival of your business. By adapting to the changes, you give your hotel business a competitive advantage and, at the same time, you can improve customer satisfaction which then leads to increased sales. If your business fails to make these changes, you could lose loyal customers and your sales will plummet down.

Successful hotels invest a lot of money into their business before they see a significant increase in their sales. If they’re planning on growing and expanding their company even more, they would need more working capital to make it happen. This is, then, where hotel business financing options come in.

Financing Options for Hotel and Motel Businesses

Hotels and motels have unique needs and there are a lot of financing options that are designed to address such demands. Here are the top financing options hotel business owners can apply for:

Working Capital Loans

Like other businesses, the hospitality industry also goes through a slow season each year. During this time, they may experience fewer bookings which can affect their cash flow. This makes it challenging for them to meet the deadlines for their monthly payables. Working capital loans provide these businesses with the funds they need to cover short-term needs like payroll, inventory, and other operations costs.

Working capital loans have shorter repayment periods – usually 18 months. For that reason, it’s not a recommended financial option to support long-term needs. Depending on the lender, you can apply for a working capital loan with a credit score of 500. However, if you want to enjoy better terms and lower interest rates, you need to score higher than that (at least 630).

SBA 504

SBA 504 loans are the most SBA loan type for hotels and motels. The interest rates are low compared to other alternative financing options and the repayment period can go as long as 20 years. Once approved, you can get up to $5 million in funding which you can use for renovations, acquiring existing hotels, or purchase equipment.

The only downside of an SBA 504 loan is that your hotel or motel may need to present good credentials for the lenders to consider your loan. Since the SBA guarantees 85% of the loan, they need to make sure that the borrowers won’t default on payments. For that reason, they usually require the business to have a credit score of 650 or higher to qualify. Aside from that, hotels and motels should also show that they have been in the business for at least 2 years.

Business Line of Credit

A line of credit is a good financial resource for every business, especially in the hospitality industry. It’s a flexible financing solution that allows you to address business needs like inventory, equipment, renovations, or taking a high-potential business opportunity. With a line of credit, you use the funds as needed as long as you don’t exceed the set credit limit. What makes credit lines more attractive is that you only need to pay back the amount you’ve withdrawn plus the interest over a predetermined period. Once you’ve paid the loan in full, your credit limit will bounce back to the original amount and you can withdraw the funds again whenever you need it.

To qualify for a business line of credit, your hotel must meet the following requirements:

Must be in the business for at least 1 year

Have an annual revenue of at least $180,000

A credit score of at least 650

Equipment Financing

Vans, washers, electronics, furniture, shuttle services, POS, and HVAC systems are just a few of the many hotel and motel necessities. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of applying for a term loan to afford these, equipment financing can be a good alternative. yyou won’t have to worry about where you’ll get the cash. Also, instead of coming up with a large sum then and there, you can spread out the payments and maintain stable cash flow.

The process for the equipment financing application is straightforward. You won’t need to present additional collateral as the equipment itself will serve as the guarantee for the loan.

Where to Find the Best Hotel and Motel Financing for You

Banks are usually the first stop for entrepreneurs looking to apply for hotel and motel financing. However, some may find it challenging to qualify for traditional bank loans. Aside from that, applying from banks can be a lengthy process. For that reason, hotel business owners turn to alternative lenders to get the funding that they need.

Whether you own a hotel, motel, or bed and breakfast, there are a lot of financing options available for you. With the right funding, you will have a chance to outperform your competitors, expand your business, and ensure that your company will thrive despite the tough competition.