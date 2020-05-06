Top 4 Features of a 5G Industrial Router That You Should Check Out

If you are looking to know about the features of the 5G Industrial router, you are in the right place. A common router – typically – uses a frequency of 2.4Hz. In contrast, a 5G industrial router has a frequency range of 5Hz. This is commonly known as “Gigabit” Wireless router.

A 5G frequency band has many benefits including more stable signals, stronger anti-jamming, higher data transmission, and wide coverage. In this article, we will reveal the best features of a 5G industrial router. Read on!

1) High-Quality Interference-Free Performance

Unlike other frequency bands, the 5G has a high signal, which means that it can have a great impact on wall penetration that results in an interference-free performance between routers. In addition, a 5G industrial router has a strong and stable signal.

2) Faster Transmission Speed

A user using 100MB broadband means that the router is under 5G. In reality, the network speed of the 5G router can reach up to 10MB/sec. It has been reported that the download speed of the 2.4G router was 6 trillion/sec. Obviously, it depends on the internet connection in your area. Faster transmission is important, especially if you are streaming video in a home theater for example.

3) Receiving and Transmitting Requirements

Some old computer systems, laptops, and mobile phones have no support for 5G. This means if your router is under 5G, you won’t be able to search for the signal. Therefore, you need to purchase a network card – made specifically for signal search and connectivity.

Moreover, both 2.4G and 5G refer to the wireless routers’ emission frequency. Among them, 2.4GHZ frequency is widely used and this technology is supported by all types of computers and mobile devices. Although the most widely used is 2.4G, the issue people face is severe interference, which slows down the rate of data transmission.

So, 5G is specifically designed to avoid the problems of interference as it is used less by people. For example, just like a new highway, there are fewer vehicles on the road – and another old road – in this case, “2.4G” is already congested.

4) Network Security

5G routers have good network security. On a secure network using 5G technology, the router can stop and fix even advanced malware. At the same time, you can use some signature-based tools to identify the stuff, which is designed for evading basic filters.

Companies are developing advanced 5G industrial routers, which can detect anomalies with the use of big data, packet capture, and machine learning algorithms to find threats that are not spotted by basic filters.

The Robustel R3000 industrial router Dual-SIM VPN Router offers state-of-the-art mobile connectivity for M2M (machine to machine) applications. Robustel has developed a powerful router – known as R3000 based on Linux operating system. This router is packed with basic networking protocols and features that provide you with great user experience.

Moreover, the company provides the users with “Software Development Kit” that allows for extra customization by using different programming languages such as C, C++, Python, and Java. Likewise, it provides rich applications for meeting the market demands of the Internet of Things (IoT).