Tips for Choosing the Best Deck Wood

Decks are a pleasing addition to any home, and they can in some cases add value to your home. However, many people face trouble in choosing the right wood for a deck, because there are many different wood options available. So, what should you choose?

We have created a list of the best deck wood, and have also detailed their prominent features to help you make a better choice.

Natural Wood

Natural wood is one of the best wood options available for decking. The good thing about it is that you do not have to treat it with stains and chemicals for its appearance. It secrets its own chemicals that give the wood that beautiful rich color.

However, you may need to use stains for the wood’s longevity. Stains play an important role in preventing damage to wood due to sunlight.

Tropical Hardwood

Tropical hardwoods are obtained from tropical trees and are considered hard in nature. Although this kind of wood is new in the wood market, it has many good features, including its resistance to damage. The reason behind this resistance to damage is the fibrous and dense nature of the wood.

It is best to use a protective stain on the surface of the wood to increase its longevity and maintain its appearance.

Redwood

The key characteristics of this wood include its rich colour and ability to repel bugs. It has different grades that are assigned based on how hard the wood is. Wood hardness depends on the part of the tree from where it is taken.

Heartwood (taken from the inner part) is harder, making it expensive compared to the softer sapwood. Heartwood also has good decay resistance.

Cedar

Cedar resembles redwood in its appearance. It naturally has a red color which gives the deck a warmer look. This color changes into grey, or a silver color with time. It is also graded based on the presence of knots and patterns.

Cedarwood that has a more knotty content is more prone to decay and decomposition, because it creates more room for germs to grow.

Pressure-Treated Wood

Pressure-treated woods are naturally soft, but become hard when they undergo high pressure. These woods are treated beforehand, which makes them resistant to insects, fungal attacks, and natural weathering.

Its color is not overly attractive. However, you can paint it any color, as it is a porous wood. Due to its porous nature, it can absorb water and get damaged.

Ipe

IPE is also called Brazilian Walnut. This wood has a very beautiful rich mahogany color that changes into red, as the wood gets older. It is a popular deck material due to its characteristics, which include low maintenance, rich appearance, and good strength, according to https://ipewoods.com/.

Garapa

Garapa is also called Brazilian Ash. It has many features similar to the features of Ipe. However, the key difference between these forms of wood is their color. Garapa is naturally brown, and this color changes into light brown with the passage of time.

Hem-Fir

Hem-fir boards are not ideal for the deck, but you can consider them if you are looking for cheaper wood. They are a combination of two different kinds of wood; Amabilis fir and western hemlock.