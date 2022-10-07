Tips for an Easier Transition to Going Vegan

Making any big change in your life can take some time and effort, and the same can be said for going vegan. Changing your main eating habits and your lifestyle is no easy feat, but if you are ready to stop consuming animal products and know that it is going to be the right kind of lifestyle for you, then this will motivate you to keep moving forwards with it. For many people, going vegan is best done gradually to give you a chance to get used to the adjustments you’ll make and be in with a better chance of sticking with things for years to come. No matter your personal reasons for going vegan, here are some ideas for making the switch easier.

Try Vegan Restaurants

The best thing about going vegan right now is that there are more restaurants and take-outs selling vegan food than ever before. Veganism has definitely taken off in the past few years and now there are more options available for vegans and vegetarians than ever before. If one of your main worries is restricting your diet and struggling to find new things to eat, then searching for vegan burger near me to find out what’s available in your area could help to put your mind at rest. Don’t forget that lots of mainstream restaurants now offer a range of vegan options too.

Go Vegetarian First

If you currently eat a regular diet with meat and other animal products, then going vegan can feel like a seriously drastic change. It might be worth easing yourself into it by trying a vegetarian diet first and cutting out meat products. Or, start even slower and cut out meat first, then fish, and finally cut out other animal products when you feel ready. Remember that there’s no timeline for going vegan, so if it takes you a few weeks or months before you’re ready to move onto the next step, that’s absolutely fine.

Don’t Just Consider Food

When it comes to going vegan, you might be surprised to hear that it’s not just about food. Veganism is more of a lifestyle than a diet, and there are lots of non-food items to consider when making the switch. For example, many vegans start out by cutting out any products that are tested on animals, although the good news is that animal testing is no longer as commonplace as it once was with many companies now against it. Leather products, for example, are derived from animals, so you might want to consider new, vegan alternatives to products like shoes, bags and belts.

Get Support

Going vegan can be a huge move, so seek out support and advice to help you along the way. There are tons of websites, forums, and social media groups where you can get advice and tips, join a community, and get answers to all your questions about going vegan.

Whether you’re doing it for animals, the planet, or for your own health and wellbeing, keep these tips in mind for an easier transition to going vegan.