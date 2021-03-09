Things to Consider When Choosing a Branding Agency

The to-do list is never-ending when you run your own business, which is why it’s sometimes helpful to outsource certain aspects and free up more of your time to focus on the day-to-day running of things.

Marketing is one-such area that can successfully be outsourced to a Mark Making agency or expert freelance support. Your branding should underpin all of your marketing efforts, so it’s essential you get this right from the very start. Here are some things to consider when choosing an agency to look after your brand.

Do They Understand Your Business?

Every business has its own unique selling point (USP) – that one reason why customers should come to you instead of the competition. It’s important that any brand agency understands your business and what it has to offer. Choosing an agency that has knowledge of your industry is important – as this will help them to define your proposition – but it really helps if the agency you choose can get under the skin of your business, appreciate what makes it tick and what motivates its people, to help set your brand apart from the rest.

Do They Have Creatives Across Multiple Platforms and Disciplines?

Creating an eye-catching logo and snappy tagline is only one part of building a brand, and your messaging needs to remain consistent and resonate across all your output, including your website, social media, emails, above the line marketing, and any physical stores you might have. Successfully implementing a brand strategy across all of these touchpoints requires creative input and output in many disciplines, so make sure any agency you choose ticks all the necessary boxes from a creative angle.

Can They Provide Proof of Positive Results?

‘The proof of the pudding is in the eating’ as the old saying goes, which is why it’s important that any agencies you’re considering provide tangible evidence that they can deliver results. As part of the tendering process, you should be given a report that contains metrics and analysis of their measurable results. This should also include figures on any expected return on investment (ROI), along with case studies from successful branding projects. At this stage, it’s also important to find out if the branding agency has any experience in your industry, and any data and metrics they supply will not only provide evidence that they can deliver, this information will also give you a better idea of processes and ways of working.

Are Your Ways of Working Compatible?

Although getting results is the main thing, it’s also important to choose an agency with processes and people in place that compliment your business and ways of working. The first step in choosing a compatible agency is to find out more about their processes – this usually starts with a creative brief, so ask for a sample brief and find out how collaborative this process is. While some businesses are happy to completely hand over the reins, others require more input, so find out how each agency works before signing up with one. And try to get a view of the people you’ll be working with – although you don’t have to become best friends, there needs to be a good chemistry to ensure everyone gets the most out of this working relationship.