The Spectacular Garden Route, South Africa

A must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers

Stretching for roughly 300 kilometres between Storms River and Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, the Garden Route is a South African gem that showcases the country’s natural diversity and cultural heritage. Whether you’re exploring the coastal towns, hiking through ancient forests or seeking adrenaline-pumping activities, the Garden Route has something to offer for every traveller who dares to venture to these shores. The highlights and must-sees on this spectacular journey are too numerous to mention.

Tsitsikamma National Park

Nature lovers will find themselves in paradise. Stop at the Tsitsikamma National Park, where the Storms River Mouth offers a thrilling suspension bridge walk and the chance to discover an underwater world through snorkelling and diving. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the dense, ancient Tsitsikamma Forest, home to towering trees, rare plant species and diverse wildlife.

Knysna

The route is peppered with charming coastal towns, each with its own character and history. Knysna is famous for its lagoon, oyster, and the iconic Knysna Heads – two towering cliffs that guard the entrance to the lagoon. The town of George, surrounded by the Outeniqua Mountains, is a golfer’s paradise and offers easy access to the captivating Outeniqua Pass.

Wilderness

Wilderness is a destination that captures the untamed spirit of the Garden Route. Here, you can paddle through the tranquil waters of the Wilderness Lagoon or for a different perspective, embark on the Kingfisher Trail, a hiking route that winds through coastal forests and reveals breathtaking views of the coastline.

Pristine Beaches of the Garden Route

A string of pristine beaches and tranquil bays dot the coastline of the Garden Route. Victoria Bay, a surfer’s haven, offers some of the most consistent waves in the region. And if you’re lucky, you might even spot pods of dolphins or whales frolicking in the waters.

Mossel Bay

Immerse yourself in the rich local culture by visiting Mossel Bay, where you can explore historical sites such as the Diaz Museum and the famous Post Office Tree. These sites offer a glimpse into the region’s past, particularly its connection to early explorers and seafarers.

Plettenberg Bay

In Plettenberg Bay, there are plenty of activities that cater to every level of thrill-seeker on the Garden Route. Dive into the waters to encounter marine life like dolphins and seals, or take to the skies in a tandem paragliding experience to witness the beauty of the bay from above. Robberg Nature Reserve is another highlight, providing a spectacular hiking trail with panoramic ocean vistas.

Bloukrans Bridge

Bloukrans Bridge is home to the world’s highest commercial bungee jump (source), sending adrenaline junkies plummeting 216 meters (709 feet) towards the Bloukrans River. If that’s not enough, you can explore the forests from above through treetop canopy tours, zip-lining through the verdant wilderness.

When is the Best Time to Travel to the Garden Route?

The best time to visit the Garden Route is in spring and summer (September to April) when the weather is pleasant. Renting a car provides the freedom to explore the route at your own pace, stopping wherever the scenery beckons. Accommodation options range from luxury resorts to cosy bed-and-breakfasts, catering to all budgets.

