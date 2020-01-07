In the show “I Soliti Ignoti”, Sanremo 2020’s artistic director and presenter, Amadeus, announced 24 Campioni. Each artist appeared in person in the studio and revealed the title of his/her participation. Rita Pavone and Tosca were not on the initial list published by La Republicca a few days ago, the two candidates added today. In 1979, Rita Pavone took fourth place in the Swiss national final. The 70th Sanremo Song Festival will take place at Teatro Ariston in the small town of Liguria, San Remo, from February 4 to February 8, 2020.
PARTICIPANTS
Achille Lauro – Tell us
Anastasio – Rosso di rabbia
Alberto Urso – Il sole ad ‘este
Morgan’s Bugo and Sincero
Diodato – Fai rum
Elettra Lamborghini – Musica (E il resto scompare)
Elodie – Andromeda
Enrico Nigiotti – Baciami adesso
Francesco Gabbani – Viceversa
Giordana Angi – Come my madre
Irene Grandi – Finalmente io
Junior Cally – No grazie
Let’s Vibration – Dov’è
Levante – Tiki bom bom
Marco Masini – Il confronto
Michele Zarrillo – Nell’estasi o nel fango
Paolo Jannacci – Voglio parlarti adesso
Piero Pelù – Gigante
Penguin Tattici Nucleari – Ringo Starr
Rancore – Eden
Raphael Gualazzi – Carioca
Riki – Lo sappiamo entrambi
Rita Pavone – Niente (Resilienza 74)
Tosca – O amato tutto