In the show “I Soliti Ignoti”, Sanremo 2020’s artistic director and presenter, Amadeus, announced 24 Campioni. Each artist appeared in person in the studio and revealed the title of his/her participation. Rita Pavone and Tosca were not on the initial list published by La Republicca a few days ago, the two candidates added today. In 1979, Rita Pavone took fourth place in the Swiss national final. The 70th Sanremo Song Festival will take place at Teatro Ariston in the small town of Liguria, San Remo, from February 4 to February 8, 2020.

PARTICIPANTS

Achille Lauro – Tell us

Anastasio – Rosso di rabbia

Alberto Urso – Il sole ad ‘este

Morgan’s Bugo and Sincero

Diodato – Fai rum

Elettra Lamborghini – Musica (E il resto scompare)

Elodie – Andromeda

Enrico Nigiotti – Baciami adesso

Francesco Gabbani – Viceversa

Giordana Angi – Come my madre

Irene Grandi – Finalmente io

Junior Cally – No grazie

Let’s Vibration – Dov’è

Levante – Tiki bom bom

Marco Masini – Il confronto

Michele Zarrillo – Nell’estasi o nel fango

Paolo Jannacci – Voglio parlarti adesso

Piero Pelù – Gigante

Penguin Tattici Nucleari – Ringo Starr

Rancore – Eden

Raphael Gualazzi – Carioca

Riki – Lo sappiamo entrambi

Rita Pavone – Niente (Resilienza 74)

Tosca – O amato tutto