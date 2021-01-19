The Benefits of Increased Testosterone Through Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone is a hormone found naturally in the body. It is mainly produced in men’s testicles and in the adrenal glands and ovaries of women. The hormone is essential for the development of masculine characteristics and male growth. For women, testosterone is available in smaller amounts. During a male’s adolescence and early adulthood

During early adulthood, it is common for testosterone levels to drop slightly every year. In fact, once someone reaches the age of 30, they may see a one percent decline of their testosterone level per year.

Testosterone is important because it plays a key role in facial and pubic hair growth, thinking ability, muscle mass, verbal memory, bone health, quality of life, mood, and sex drive. It is essential that a man go to a doctor if they are worried about low testosterone. This is because it is natural to deal with lower testosterone as a man age. Some symptoms of this include increased body fat, reduced muscle mass, and erectile dysfunction.

Someone may also be interested in boosting their testosterone levels if their doctor states they have low levels or something called hypogonadism. In some cases, testosterone replacement therapy can be beneficial. Keep reading to learn some of the benefits offered by increasing testosterone through testosterone replacement therapy.

Healthy Blood and Heart

When someone’s heart is healthy, it is going to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body. This provides the organs and muscles with the oxygen required for peak performance. Testosterone is going to help with the production of red blood cells through the bone marrow. When someone is dealing with low testosterone, it can cause several serious cardiovascular risks.

However, the question is: can testosterone replacement therapy be beneficial for those with heart disease. The results from studies on this topic are still mixed. In the early 2000s, smaller studies revealed that men suffering from heart disease or another related condition and who underwent testosterone replacement therapy saw some improvements. Some were able to increase their overall walking distance by about 33%. Another study that with hormone therapy widened the arteries but did not significantly impact angina pain.

More Muscle and Less Fat

Testosterone is something that is responsible for increased muscle mass. When someone has a leaner body mass, it helps to control their weight while increasing energy. If a man is dealing with low levels of testosterone, it has been proven that treatment can help to reduce fat mass while increasing muscle strength and size. It is likely that a person is going to see the most benefits when they combine testosterone therapy with strength training and other exercises.

Stronger Bones

Testosterone has a huge impact on a person’s bone mineral density. A man’s bone density is going to reduce as he ages and as his testosterone levels drop. This is going to increase the possibility of weak bones and osteoporosis. Stronger bones will help to support the body’s internal organs and muscles, which will help to increase athletic performance.

Research has also proven that bone density will increase with testosterone treatment as long as the dose is high enough. This is something important to note, especially if bone density issues are present in a person’s family.

Improved Mathematical Reasoning, Spatial Abilities, and Verbal Memory

Research has proven that men who have higher ratios of testosterone have a much lower chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. There is also some evidence of a correlation between testosterone levels and a man’s thinking abilities, including faster processing speeds and verbal memory. Engaging in testosterone treatment for men between the ages of 34 and 70 can improve overall spatial memory significantly.

Improved Libido

The levels of testosterone in a man are going to go up naturally when they are aroused sexually. Men who have higher testosterone levels will usually engage in sexual activity more often. Men who are older require more testosterone for erectile function and libido. However, it is important to note that cases of erectile dysfunction can occur because of some medications and other conditions instead of just low testosterone levels.

Studies have proven that testosterone therapy can be beneficial to a person’s sexual performance and health. It has also been proven that there is a high level of testosterone before there is any type of response. If a man does not have hypogonadism, then increasing their testosterone levels may not be beneficial to the person’s libido.

Improved Mood

When testosterone levels are lower, this is often associated with a much lower quality of life. Some of the most common symptoms of low testosterone include things like irritability, fatigue, and depression. However, there is some research that has proven that this is only good for men who are suffering from hypogonadism. Men who have a body that follows the normal and natural reduction in testosterone as time passes did not show any type of increase in overall depression.

It is important to note that the impact of testosterone replacement may impact a person’s mood. Men who are dealing with hypogonadism can help to improve well-being and mood and help to reduce cases of irritability and fatigue. According to modern research, the treatment may also be highly effective as some type of anti-depressant treatment.

Who Is a Candidate for Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

When it comes to testosterone replacement therapy, there are several factors that must be considered. Be sure to keep the information here in mind to know when looking into this treatment may be a good idea. If someone believes they are dealing with low testosterone, the best thing they can do is to talk to their doctor. A medical professional can conduct the necessary tests to help ensure the person receives the results that they want and need. Being informed is the best way to help ensure the desired results are achieved.