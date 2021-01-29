The Benefits of An Oxygenated Pond

Have you ever considered adding an aerator to your pond? You may not even realize how important aeration can be for the overall health of its ecosystem. A well-selected aerator will provide many benefits to preserve and promote the health of your pond. The function of the aerator is to introduce life-giving oxygen to the depths of the pond which will encourage the life-cycle of the aquatic wildlife, provide better oxygen to the floor of the pond, prevent the pond water from striating and help the pond process through inevitable organic waste.

The benefits of a well-aerated body of water are notable. The availability of equipment and expert support can be found at livingwateraeration.com. There are many considerations to include in choosing the most effective system necessary to accomplish the goal of a healthy, thriving aquatic system and counteract some of the challenges that can rob the pond of its beauty and longevity. Consider the following commonplace challenges that can occur when a pond is regenerated via aeration.

Seasonal Striations

A pond that is not being aerated will experience stratification during a typical year. During the warmer months, the sun will warm the topmost layers of the pond. There will be a delineation between the heated layers of the water’s surface and the cooler layers below.

Think of sitting in a bathtub while hot water is pouring out of the faucet. You’ll notice that the water in the back of the tub is colder. You probably used your hands to rotate the water to comfortably balance the two temperatures. That is exactly what the aerator does on a vertical level. It moves the colder, deeper waters below to the top so that the water temperature within the pond is more comfortable for the fish living there.

Turnover is another potential tragedy in the life of the pond during the summer. Turnover is when the striated layers shift suddenly. With a sudden temperature shift, which could be caused by a sudden cool rainstorm or an unseasonably cold day, the uppermost layer is shocked by the sudden drop in temperature and sinks as it cools. The shock impacts the flora and fauna and can potentially kill them. Proper aeration helps to prevent the stratification of the layers and eliminates the conditions that cause turnover. Maintaining even temperatures protects against unnecessary fish kills.

As the weather becomes colder, another challenge presents itself. The top layers of the pond will then capture the colder temperatures as the air above the surface is the most exposed to the wind and cold air. The fish will naturally move to the deeper areas to seek warmer temperatures. Without an aerator, the water they find in those warmer areas will be less oxygenated.

This will challenge the fish to maintain their metabolic health. Additionally, an aerator will serve to keep the water moving which will lengthen the amount of time the pond can resist freezing over. Once the surface freezes, the fish below are unable to access the oxygen-rich surface. Needless to say, moving water will better resist freezing and create a shallower block of ice than would be expected to occur in still water. The thinner the layer of ice, the quicker the ice will defrost resulting in overall less time the fish will be ice-bound.

Plant Health

There are many plants and organisms that cooperate to create a thriving aquatic environment and oxygen is a requirement for all of them. The subsurface of the pond must be as active and healthy as the surface. In fact, the health of the subsurface improves and supports the health of the surface.

This symbiotic relationship is more powerful as the plant life at the bottom of the pond receives higher volumes of oxygen. Those plants that do not grow beyond the surface will benefit from the managed infusion of oxygen. When the bacteria below the surface are fed with oxygen, they are able to perform two very important functions.

First, some bacteria will work to tackle the ammonia from waste materials and convert it into nitrates. These nitrates are used by the plants to grow and produce. The more nitrates that are available to the plant life, the more variety and abundance you can expect to survive.

Second, other types of bacteria specifically seek to break down the slime and sludge that often invades the bottom of the pond. This type of bacteria is imperative for preventing the pond from becoming overrun with gunk and algae. An overabundance of this sludge can choke out aquatic plant life.

Naturally Self Cleaning

All ponds will experience some degree of decaying organic material from algae, fish waste, or rotting vegetation. The bacteria serve of double duty of ridding the pond from unwanted material and creating the material that a healthy pond need. A pond needs a healthy volume of good bacteria and enzymes to aid in breaking down this organic material. A pond can do this without an aerator but the rate of time it takes for oxygen-depleted bacteria to breakdown these materials may be exceeded by the amount of material.

The aerator will help to introduce oxygen to the depths of the pond and thereby encouraging those good bacteria to more effectively do their job. What’s worse, without the necessary oxygen, the bacteria risk being starved and could potentially die off. This means that an aerated pond will be a cleaner pond with much less work. And a secondary benefit of having a clean pond is having a fresh-smelling pond. No one enjoys the stale smell of stagnant pond.

Enjoy Your Pond

The benefits of a well-oxygenated pond are numerous. Aerators are available in a variety of types and sizes. It’s important to plan out your goals, challenges, and ongoing climate concerns to determine which aerator system will best support the needs of your pond. Take advantage of the experts available through free consultations to explore how best to perfect your pond. Finally, enjoy all the benefits of having a happy, healthy, oxygenated, well-functioning pond.