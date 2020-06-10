Bitcoin trading signals are guidelines and instructions that indicate the best and most profitable strategies to make money while trading Bitcoin.

Before you can leverage Bitcoin trading signals, there is some basic information that you should know.

In this article, we will be writing about the basics of Bitcoin trading signals, to help provide the essential information that will make you ready to use these signals profitably while trading in the cryptocurrency market.

Before we proceed, it is important to note that there are many sources of Bitcoin trading signals. You must use only trusted sources to enjoy the profitable benefits of trading with the market signals.

Bitcoin Trading Signals – The Basics

How Bitcoin Trading Signals are Created

Bitcoin trading signals are created through a process of deep fundamental analysis of the past, current, and future (expected) trends in the cryptocurrency market. The analysis is done by Bitcoin trading experts who understand the technical aspects of buying and selling Bitcoin through live trades.

The results from the analysis are collated and comprehensively presented to the Bitcoin traders in a format they understand.

Indicators Used to Determine Bitcoin Trading Signals

Depending on the market situation, different indicators are considered when creating a Bitcoin trading signal.

The technical indicators for Bitcoin trading signals include the relative strength index, Bollinger band indicator, and price resistance indicators.

The indicators mentioned above generate results that can help you decide whether to continue trading in a long or short position.

The data presented in a Bitcoin trading signal reveal whether the favourable trading conditions for each indicator has been met.

Features of Bitcoin Trading Signals

Here, you will learn about the different features of the Bitcoin trading signals and the importance of the features highlighted.

Real-Time Technical Analysis of the Crypto Market

The Bitcoin trading signals contain data generated through critical analysis of the cryptocurrency market. This analysis is done in real-time.

Cryptocurrency Price Monitoring

The trading signals also feature the current price of Bitcoin. It is important that you know the current price before making an investment decision.

Buy in and Selling Price

Bitcoin trading signals feature possible rates at which you can buy and sell the cryptocurrency, without making a loss.

Proposed Stop-Loss Limit

You will also find information about the value of Bitcoin that should be reached, during a fall in price, before you exit the market to avoid losses.

Compatibility with Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

Technology has been leveraged to make Bitcoin trading even more profitable. Bots are now used for trading. Bitcoin traders can decide to use bots to execute the data presented in a Bitcoin trading signal. Bots are commonly used for trading Bitcoin because the bots are faster and more accurate, compared to manual trading processes.

Bitcoin signals also provide information about price changes for the cryptocurrency. And for convenience, most sources of Bitcoin trading signals are compatible with mobile platforms.