The 4 Deadliest Mass Shootings in US History

Mass shootings are the most heartbreaking situations that America has been plagued by in recent years, says WashingtonPost. Innocent lives are lost, families are shattered, and countless people are traumatized for life, and no amount of therapy can make them forget what happened.

Most mass shootings occur in places of worship, elementary and high schools, and even festivals. Most shooters target innocent people out of rage, racism, or even for glory and fame. These are some of the deadliest mass shootings in US history that have happened in the last few years.

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2017

The route 91 Harvest festival occurred in October 2017, when a mass shooting broke out. The gunman was staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in a room on the 32 floors. He began shooting from above at the festival goers for approximately 15 minutes.

Because he was at such a height, he created panic among people as they didn’t know where to hide. The gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 850. When the SWAT police found him, he was dead of suicide.

Orlando, Florida, 2016

This tragic event happened in 2016 at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The gunman killed 49 people and injured over 50 others, resulting in a three-hour standoff with police. While the shooting happened, the gunman declared that he was involved with Isis. Police never found evidence of the allegiance, so it was never proved if he was telling the truth. This incident is said to be the deadliest attack against people of the LGBTQ community in the US.

Uvalde, Texas, 2022

One of the most recent mass shootings happened in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School. At least 19 children and two adults were murdered during the shooting. This devastating shooting took the lives of innocent children and traumatized families and survivors for the rest of their lives.

Santa Fe, Texas, 2018

A 17-year-old gunman started firing at Santa Fe Highschool in Texas in 2018. As a result, he managed to kill 10 children and injure 13 more. After the gunman was caught, police officers discovered he was using a .38-caliber revolver owned by his father.

They also found the child’s journal, where he outlined his plan of attack and how he would commit suicide after the gruesome shooting. The child also planned to use pipe bombs at the high school and had a Molotov cocktail at home. However, the gunman was caught before using the bombs or committing suicide and charged with capital murder. As of 2022, his trial has been delayed as the accused is said to be not competent to stand trial.

Mass shootings are horrific and should never happen. However, we must not get desensitized to what’s happening regularly; instead, we need to fight against injustice and protect one another.