Google search results: you can’t ignore them if you want your business to succeed online.

There are many advantages of online marketing for a business, so it’s worth the time and effort you’ll need to put into it. One of the most essential parts of online marketing is ensuring that your website is ranking well on Google and getting plenty of visitors as a result.

Here are the 3 most important Google ranking factors that you should be paying attention to.

1. High-Quality Content

One of the most important Google SEO ranking factors is high-quality content, says Hubspot.

You need to be sure to create content that is written well and that is truly valuable to potential readers. Don’t just create content for search engines but ensure that you’re crafting it with your ideal audience in mind.

Be sure to add in some relevant long-tail keywords to your content, but stay focused on user intent as well. You should also make sure that you create longer-form pieces of content whenever possible.

High-quality content will create more opportunities for your site to appear in search engines and will engage readers and improve your bounce rate. Be sure that you have a quality content strategy in place and that you’re being consistent with adding new pieces of content to your website.

2. Backlinks

Backlinks are one of the most important search engine ranking factors.

Backlinks are links from other sites on the web that link to your own. Backlinks can do a great job proving your authority to Google and helping the search engine to see the value of your site and its individual pages. However, you need to make sure that you’re getting backlinks from sites that are related to your industry and that have some authority of their own.

There are many ways how to get backlinks. One of the best ways is simply to write high-quality content that other website owners want to link back to. You can also offer to write guest posts for other websites or reach out to other website owners to tell them about resourceful content pages.

By getting more high-quality backlinks, you’ll find that your ranking improves by quite a bit.

3. Site Usability

Another important Google ranking factor is the overall user experience and performance of your website.

There are many things that go into ensuring that your website works well and is easy to use. Improving these things can allow you to get more website visitors and see an increase in search rankings.

Some of the things you’ll want to pay attention to and improve include website speed, mobile-friendliness, and navigation. You’ll also want to pay special care to Google’s core web vitals.

If you’re trying to learn how to rank higher on Google, making sure that your website loads well, looks great, and is easy to use and navigate is essential.

Prioritizing the Top Google Ranking Factors

If you want your website to get more visitors, you should make sure that you put a lot of focus on these Google ranking factors. Be sure to create high-quality content, get authoritative backlinks, and improve the user experience of your site.

