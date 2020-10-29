Tea or Coffee Before Bedtime: Does it Actually Affect Your Sleep?

It is no lie that the internet has several findings on the effects of coffee on sleep, and it can be challenging, to tell what to believe. But, hey, don’t you worry because most researchers are authentic, and this article will help you decide whether you will drink coffee before bed or not.

Even before diving into the effects of coffee on sleep, it is necessary you remember that intake of any beverage or meal in excess will automatically affect your body.

Secondly, everyone responds differently to the intake of coffee before bed; some people are receptive to caffeine products and some, experience no side effects of caffeine. Therefore, if you notice after an intake of caffeine before bedtime disrupts your sleeping pattern or quality, you should stop taking coffee when you are about to relax.

Does Coffee Affect Sleep?

For you to function well both at work and home and still manage to sleep on time and not just sleeping but have a night of quality sleep, you need to drink your coffee earlier in the morning or mid-morning.

Caffeine in coffee is responsible for interfering with one’s sleep hours. It lasts in the body for more than six hours before it gets its way out. Since the intake of coffee makes one alert, an intake of coffee before bed is not ideal.

Does Tea Affect Sleep?

Unlike coffee, which will make you alert, tea will have you running to the washroom a couple of times, disrupting your quality of sleep. There’s isn’t something as bad as having to wake up and urinate in the middle of your sweet slumber. Also, finding the type of tea with less caffeine or what works for you is vital. You cannot cancel all teas when you can find the one that improves your quality of sleep.



A simple search like tea and coffee shop online can lead you to a wide variety of tea and coffee, which you can buy, sample, and see how your body responds to each of them and decide on whether coffee or tea works best before bedtime.

Sleep Duration

Usually, sleep cycles or duration are segmented into different phases. When you enter into bed to rest, your eye movement slows, and eventually, you close your eyes.

It takes one hour and 30 minutes between one stage to another to move into deep phases of sleep. Whether you are young or old, the duration caffeine stays in your body is the same, and if you decide to take it before bed, it will alter your sleeping cycle.

How Does Coffee Affect Sleep?

Caffeine is a powerful stimulant, and depending on several factors, it can affect your sleep duration and quality. A lot of people take coffee in the morning because of its ability to make one stay alert. When you take coffee before you sleep, caffeine sends signals to the central nervous system, and adrenaline is activated in your body, released into the blood to boost your vigilance.

The way the body works when you are awake and when you are about to sleep is quite different because immediately the lights go off, your brain sends signals, and melatonin (a hormone responsible for sleep is sent to trigger you to rest. So if you drink glasses of coffee before you rest, there will be an increase in adrenaline levels, thus making you more alert of your environment while denying you sleep.

Once your sleep cycle is disrupted, you will have difficulties waking up the next morning; alternatively, you will wake up early the following day, but your day will be slow, and at some point, you may feel like taking a long nap. Caffeine interferes with your sleep by stripping you of the deep sleep stage of a sleep cycle. Deep sleep is when your mental health is renewing.



The same applies to your physical health; depending on how you had spent your day, during sleep, your body gets the chance to rest as it magically works on rejuvenating your cell organs and muscles for the next day’s activities, according to SleepScore.



Not forgetting, people are different and their bodies react differently to caffeine products, some may or may not realize any effect of caffeine. Instead, they find no effect of drinking caffeinated drinks before bedtime. Always listen to what your body is saying; that way, you will respond accordingly.

What Can You Do To Enjoy Your Coffee Or Tea Before Bedtime?

Given that caffeine increases the adrenaline level and makes you stay more vigilant, you can schedule to drink your coffee during the more productive hours of your day. Past 3 PM, avoid coffee intake, especially if you are sensitive to caffeine drinks and you notice you are having headaches after an intake of caffeinated beverages.

Always, before planning to buy from any online tea and coffee shop, ensure you research and know to differentiate the types of coffee, how strong your coffee should be and how many cups of coffee your body can handle a day.



As you take time to study how your body responds to coffee or tea before bedtime, drinking in moderation should always be the golden rule; it will save you a lot.



In conclusion, drink your tea and coffee in moderation and at least an hour before bedtime. Healthy sleep begins with you.