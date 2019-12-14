GREECE – After SEÑORITA was first performed at the MAD Video Music Awards earlier this summer, the song became a hit on Youtube with fans expressing how much they couldn’t wait to see the video clip… and they were not disappointed!

One day after being released, the music clip was and still is the #1 trending video in Greece!

In the music video, TAMTA one again confirms that she is one of the most popular artists in Greece as her iconic dance moves have started a viral dance trend.

Filmed in Cape Sounio, this catchy song is released by Minos EMI / Universal.