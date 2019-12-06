Tamta’s brand new international single SEX WITH YOUR EX premiering on YouTube twenty days ago has monopolized interest by getting into the top spotlight of trends since its first day of release, and for the first time, you can get a taste of shooting the video clip through the just-released backstage video.

Tamta, the brightest face of the Greek pop scene, after the success of “Senorita” that surpassed 35 million views on YouTube, returned with her brand new English single SEX WITH YOUR EX, a creation by Roel Henricus Rats, Marcia Thadea, Angele Sondeijker, Ber Cassorla & Alexandra Veltri.

The director of the video clip is Renata Raksha, who has collaborated with Rihanna (for Fader Magazine) and Selena Gomez (for her personal album “Revival”) while filming at Studio60 in Los Angeles…

Behind the explosive choreography is choreographer and dancer Robert Green, who has been entrusted with Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift, with hair and make-up by Melissa Mudrick and styling by Ella Cepeda.

In the backstage video, you can enjoy footage of Tamta’s preparation as well as shooting the video clip.

SEX WITH YOUR EX is a forerunner of the international EP by Tamta, which is expected to be released in 2020 by Minos EMI, a Universal Music Company.