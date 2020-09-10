Taking a Close Look at Testicular Cancer

Testicular cancer can be a very aggressive cancer that can progress rapidly. It is critical that the condition be diagnosed as soon as possible. If for any reason testicular cancer is missed or treatment is delayed serious consequences can result. In many cases, a misdiagnosis of testicular cancer is because of one of the following issues:

A doctor or other medical professionals’ failure to properly perform a physical examination of the testes.

A doctor or other medical professionals’ failure to order extra tests, such as medical imaging tests or scans in order to rule out a mass that may be hard to find with a physical examination.

A doctors or other medical professionals’ failure to refer a patient to a specialist in a timely manner for further tests or examinations.

Unfortunately, there are also many cases of men who sought medical attention for a testicular issue quite promptly and were treated for a much less serious condition. For example, there have been several cases of patients who were treated by a medical professional with several regimens of antibiotic drugs for a mild condition known as epididymitis. It was only after this therapy failed over a course of time that it was later determined the patients had testicular cancer. This kind of delay can be serious and can make all the difference in whether a treatment is successful. A diagnosis of cancer can be difficult enough; finding out too late can be catastrophic. If you or someone you know has suffered an injury due to the malpractice of a medical professional, it is important to contact a medical malpractice lawyer as soon as possible.

Testicular Torsion

Testicular torsion can be a serious condition that needs prompt attention from a medical professional. When this occurs, the spermatic cord leading to the testicle twists or bends which causes the blood supply to the testicle to be cut off. The results can be quite painful, as acute pain in the testicles is the most common symptom. Testicular torsion is often due to an underlying condition; a congenital malformation, referred to as “bell clapper deformity”. A proper diagnosis can be made by a physician, and if there are any doubts, an ultrasound provides a quick verification. A prompt diagnosis followed by a proper treatment is necessary in order to save the testicle.

Acute pain in the testicle and general tenderness that lasts for no more than six hours are the most common symptoms. Some patients experience a decreased or absent cremasteric reflex as well. Symptoms of testicular torsion can be quite similar in nature to a less serious infection known as epididymitis.

In many cases, young men who present with cases of testicular pain are usually diagnosed as having testicular torsion unless it is proven otherwise. A complete physical examination, ultrasound scans, and surgery may be necessary in order to give the patient the best chance of saving the affected testicle. Even in older men, testicular torsion should be considered as the cause of the pain, until testing rules it out. Regardless of age, patient medical history and other physical findings, testicular torsion should always be considered. In the event treatment is delayed or a misdiagnosis is made, serious complications can result. If you or someone you know has been the victim of medical malpractice, it is important to consult with a medical malpractice lawyer as soon as possible.

Scrotal Masses

Scrotal masses can be many things, some of which are not serious, others of which are quite serious in nature. Unfortunately, there are occasions when scrotal masses are improperly diagnosed as being benign or non-cancerous, when in fact they are cancerous. This can be truly devastating as prompt medical treatment is crucial to a successful recovery. Scrotal masses need to be carefully inspected and tested in order to rule out cancer. If cancer is missed or if further testing is delayed, proper treatment cannot be administered which can have serious consequences.

Scrotal masses that are not cancerous should also be dealt with and treated in a proper and prompt manner. Non-cancerous scrotal masses, sometimes classified as spermatocele, varicocele or hydrocele, can grow rapidly, may cause pain or discomfort, and can even lead to fertility issues. Because surgery in these cases can be elective, it is necessary that the patient is fully informed as to all risks, possible outcomes and benefits of the treatment. It is not uncommon for long term side effects and complications to present following surgery and may include infection, chronic pain, epididymal obstruction and loss or atrophy of the testicle.