Take a Singing Photo at Tik Tok

There are many different trends in Tik Tok. They are constantly being updated and forced to shoot various clips in order to gain popularity. Often, trends have different challenges – sometimes they are even slightly absurd. But the one that appeared recently is rather simply ridiculous. It consists in a singing image, which is a video with some kind of music, and the mouth of the person in this picture moves as if it is the user himself who is singing. But some people don’t know how to do this. It is this function that will be discussed in this article.

Trend – Singing Photos in Tik Tok

Clips of this kind are humorous, that is, when the face is corrected so that everything is motionless, and one object is in action, then something unusual will be sure. And when someone has a “singing mouth”, it looks very funny. This could be seen in different videos – for example, there are several videos with animals on the Internet. They are very popular, so you can repeat this in human form.

At the moment, the most successful solution is to use the child’s face – it will look very funny. But no one forbade experimenting with their own photographs. In general, you can reveal your capabilities using only one program.

With the help of which it is possible to make a “singing face”

There is no official way in TikTok itself. Most of the various effects are available in the client of the social network, but still, sometimes you need to resort to using third-party software. And this case is no exception.

To use this opportunity, only one program called Avatarify will help to “light up”. When it first appeared, the functionality was quite small, but now everything has improved noticeably and you can completely entrust the material to this application. By the way, this is evidenced by the presence of the PRO version, which already makes it clear that the product is worthy of attention.

But if you only want to use the program for a short time during the popularity of such an idea, then you should not pay attention to the subscription offer. You just need to scroll through 3 pages and click on the cross at the end. After that, the application itself will become available, but with “cut down” functionality, which will be enough even in this situation.

At the moment, there is a version for only one operating system – iOS. This can “offend” those who use an Android phone, because so far, even with the help of an emulator, it is impossible to launch an application intended for the iPhone. But most likely, as with ClubHouse, the developer is porting the program to other platforms. Now we just have to wait – it is possible that operation on Android will be available in the near future.

How to Make a Photo Sing

In order to create the desired clip, you just need to have a little time and material. If everything is in order over time, then you need to think about the material. The choice can be large, so it is advisable to select the best options. However, this is not the only thing to do. The algorithm itself consists of the following stages:

Select your photo to be converted into video;

Decide on the desired song, for which the user’s image will be adjusted;

Start the compilation process, and wait for the end of the process.

When everything is ready, you just have to choose one of two things: either share it immediately (not only on TikTok, but also on other social networks), or save it as a regular file for different purposes. For those who want to collect an archive of all the works created using this program, it is recommended to select item 2.

By the way, if you want to improve the quality, increase the duration or expand the number of available songs – the user is given the opportunity to use all this. But one caveat – this is only available with a subscription for a week or a whole year (more profitable, but useless).

Conclusion

This is how you can improve your popularity on TikTok. As you can see in the article, the algorithm is very simple and no effort is required. You just need to have a little time, the photo itself, as well as the music required to be superimposed on the compiled video file. It would seem that this is how you can attract a lot of viewers, increase the number of tiktok followers, likes and just views, but this is not the only way to promote your account. Read more how you can boost tiktok followers instantly here https://www.tiktokrush.com/buy-tiktok-fans-followers/.

To increase the indicators in the profile, you can also contact the “masters” of their craft – people involved in the “pumping” of profiles. For a symbolic price, they will be able to do whatever the service buyer wants – to increase activity, add followers and much more.