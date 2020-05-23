Success Strategies for Business Owners in 2020

If you own and operate your own company, there are all sorts of things you can do to move from startup to established, without having to spend a fortune, take on a partner, or throw in the towel and go to work in the corporate sector. Think of it, you went the entrepreneurial route because you had a dream. Just because things have slowed down, there’s no reason to abandon your long-term goals. Here are five strategies that can reinvigorate your innovative spirit and enliven your company’s prospects.

Cut Expenses

To succeed in 2020 and beyond, you need to minimize your expenses. This process is simpler than it sounds. Go over your monthly budget with a fine-tooth comb and relentlessly eliminate anything that is not absolutely necessary for the day to day survival of your company. Take aim at things like office janitorial services if you have a small space. Do the job yourself for 20 minutes each evening.

Join a Wholesale Club

For less than $75, you can join a local wholesale club and buy all sorts of office equipment and supplies on the cheap. It beats acquiring items piecemeal online or from specialty stores. If you own a company, you should also own a wholesale club membership. Consider applying for the club’s credit card as well in order to enhance your new firm’s credit rating.

Get a College Degree

Whether you have a couple of years of college under your belt or have never taken a single academic course since graduating from high school, in the modern business world a degree is almost a necessity. Many people balk at the cost of education, but there are realistic solutions to that dilemma. The best work around is getting a student loan to cover tuition and related expenses. These days, student loans are super-simple to apply for. You can even fill out the short form online and submit it directly to the lender. One of the big advantages of education loans is interest rates. Plus, you’ll have access to longer repayment periods and very competitive terms. There’s no need to delay getting a college degree in today’s competitive business environment. A diploma puts you one step ahead and demonstrates your dedication to achieving a level of expertise needed to run your own firm.

Hire a Freelancer to Freshen Up Your Website

Unless you’re a techie, finding a freelancer who can spend a few hours polishing up your company website is key. This is a clever way to outsource an essential task that has the potential to bring in new customers rather quickly. Have the web expert focus on your landing page, shopping cart, and payment portal. Those tend to be the three areas where small entities lose potential online customers.

Simplify Your Mission Statement

This gets into the core of what you do but can have a profound impact on your chances for long-term success. Take a look at your mission statement with a view to simplifying it. Consider offering fewer or less complex products and services. For example, if you currently sell bicycle parts and accessories, think about cutting your product list and only keeping your best sellers.