Snacking on a Low Calorie Diet

If you are entering the world of a low-calorie diet, you might find that you are worried about how to squash those hunger pangs in between meals. After all, you might have worked out your main meal plans whereby you know what you are going to eat and what calories they contain but you might also be confused as to what snacks work best?

While you need to make sure you keep calories low, you need to ensure you give your body the correct number of grams of protein because your body will need this to ensure it can maintain muscle mass as well as other functions.

With this in mind, you still need to be mindful of what you consume. A low-calorie diet can prove difficult even when it is planned but if you get the snacking right, you will set yourself on a path of real success.

So, what can you snack on when following a low-calorie diet?

Vegetables and Hummus

Eating vegetables is a great way of ensuring your body gets the right vitamins and nutrients it needs when following a low-calorie diet. However, it is also a great way to keep hunger at bay although they can seem rather boring when eaten alone. Therefore, if you want to jazz up your vegetable snack then reaching for the hummus will really make a difference.

Hummus is packed with protein and you can make it yourself if you want to make sure that you always have it ready to go. All it takes is chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, salt and lemon juice and you are good to go!

Vegetables such as broccoli, celery, radishes or even peppers are low in calories and will also give you the protein you need to ensure you maintain a healthy digestive system. They will also keep you feeling full too.

Apple Slices and Natural Peanut Butter

Apples are a great snack even on their own but when you pair them up with natural peanut butter, they become even better. Peanut butter is packed with protein and contains the right amount of carbs and fat. What’s more, when you are trying to stick to a low-calorie diet it can prove difficult to fight the hunger but peanut butter can help to deal with hunger.

It is important that you also use natural peanut butter as this will contain natural ingredients which will help to keep calories down.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

The snack of all snacks!

Simple to make, you can make them the day before and enjoy them on the move. They are full of vitamins, low in calories and contain a load of protein, all of which can help you to keep on feeling full. They offer convenience too and you can add them to vegetables and fruits to make them even more effective as a snack!

Greek Yoghurt With Berries

Greek Yoghurt is low in fat and calories while it is full of protein and nutrients. Add a handful of berries to the mix and you have a snack that is also full of fibre and antioxidants. This is a simple snack that you can pop in a tub and take to work or even out and about with you. Low in calories and really tasty, it is a snack that is definitely worth trying!

Smoothies Packed With Protein

Getting the right amount of nutrients and vitamins as well as protein can prove difficult but a smoothie is the best way to get it all in one go. You can either follow a recipe when making a smoothie or you can choose to go it alone and create your own concoction. Whatever it might be, you can add in a scoop of Oatein Oats and Whey Protein to increase protein and make sure you are getting a smoothie that is full of flavour.

You can add in nut butters, coconut, flaxseed as well as vegetables that are full of fibre and protein. What’s more, you can also control the number of calories you include which enables you to find a smoothie that works within your daily calorie allowance.

Tuna Salad

Again, this is a simple yet very effective snack that will leave you feeling full and will give you a hit of protein. Tinned tuna is fine here as it is quick, accessible and simple and you can get as creative as you wish with the salad. Make it as bright and as colourful as you wish, add in all of your favourite ingredients and make it as enjoyable as you want it to be. It can be prepared the day before from scratch or you can even opt for a shop-made version but make sure to check the ingredients beforehand and also avoid those nasty, calorie-packed sauces that often come with them!

Protein Bars and Snacks

An obvious choice to add to your diet is a healthy, low calorie protein bars and snacks. Designed as the ideal snack for athletes and fitness enthusiasts they typically offer a great balance of energy, protein and low amounts of sugar. There are plenty of options out there like protein cookies and even brownies.