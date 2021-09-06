Should You Choose Hanging Art or Leaning Art?

Displaying artwork in your home is a great way to show your creativity and add some personality to your home, according to Frames.co.uk. Hanging art is a popular form of art that you can display in almost any room. However, it is not the only option you have to display your photo or artwork. Leaning art is also becoming a hot new trend.

If you are confused between leaning art and hanging art, here we will talk about their key differences to help you understand them better, which will allow you to make the right choice.

Leaning Art

Below are the main points you should know about leaning art…

Allows you to be creative

Leaning art allows you to be creative by using a variety of different art pieces together. You can display large, as well as small art pieces next to each other. You can even display empty frames. Since there is no restriction of using frames of the same dimension, you can play around with dimensions to come up with a unique look for your room.

Must have a flat surface

You can only place leaning art on a flat surface like a mantelpiece or sideboard. Although this is a disadvantage compared to other forms of hanging, there is no need to drill holes and insert nails into your wall. However, if you do not have a mantelpiece, or another flat surface at home, you may have difficulty in leaning a frame. The floor may not be a suitable flat surface if you have children and pets at home.

Hanging Art

Hanging art is of course the most common form of displaying art. Below are the key points you should know about hanging art.

Create an orderly style

People have been using hanging art for centuries. While displaying hanging art, you need to take care of the order of the frames. It works best when all the frames have the same size and design.

So, think about the style you want to choose for your home before buying picture frames. If you want to create a bohemian look, go for leaning art. On the other hand, if you want to keep a traditional look, then hanging art is the better choice.

Hammer nails into the wall

One drawback of hanging art is that you have to hammer nails into the wall. Of course, the wall can be repaired at a later date, but this can be an inconvenience, especially if you don’t own your home.

Display anywhere you want

With hanging art, you can hang art in any room you want. There is no need to find a flat surface like with leaning art. All you need is an empty wall to decorate!

Choosing either hanging art or leaning art depends on your personal taste and preferences. Choose hanging art if you want to give your home a traditional look, and select leaning art if you want to create a modern look.