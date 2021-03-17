Scrap My Car – A Guide to Selling Your Car for Scrap

What is the ideal way to scrap your car? Is selling your car for scrap worth it? Well, there is no wrong or right way to scrap your car, but there are steps that you should follow to ensure ease, speed, and favorable returns, says scrap car experts ukcarmovement.co.uk.

You need to understand the market, and how it works before you can sell your scrap car. So, if you want to bypass all the research, and psychoanalysing every junkyard owner in your region, why not follow the steps below?

How to Sell Your Scrap Car Successfully – Steps

1. Evaluate Your Car’s Worth

The first step in scrapping your car is knowing its value. Cars depreciate with every second they spend on the road. However, that depreciation rate is affected by so many factors. Therefore, you cannot base the total value of your car on age alone.

To find out more about how much your car is worth, many online tools will help you get an estimated car value. All you need is to input the make, registration number, year of manufacturer, and other variables to know the value of your car.

2. Get Your Documents Ready

Have you decided to get rid of your old car? Are you thinking of selling your car for scrap? If so, then there are a few documents you will need. Some of these include…

Photo ID and proof of residence – According to the Scrap Metal Dealers’ Act of 2013, anyone looking to sell their scrap car for cash at a treatment facility should provide some form of ID. A valid passport, or a photo ID is acceptable. Also, you need to prove where you live. You can do so using one of your latest utility bills. This is an extra step to avoid malicious activities in the junkyard.

– According to the Scrap Metal Dealers’ Act of 2013, anyone looking to sell their scrap car for cash at a treatment facility should provide some form of ID. A valid passport, or a photo ID is acceptable. Also, you need to prove where you live. You can do so using one of your latest utility bills. This is an extra step to avoid malicious activities in the junkyard. The vehicle’s registration – You can only sell what you own. So, before you call the tow truck to your home, make sure you have the V5C forms showing that you are the owner of the vehicle. If you do not have one or can’t find yours, you should apply for a new one from the DVLA.

3. Find the Right Buyer

The yard should be a registered treatment facility set up to help with the disposal of the car and toxic waste that cars sometimes produce. Therefore, be sure to find an authorised treatment facility near you where you can sell your old scrap car. In addition, you should consider reputation, experience, and prices when choosing a scrapyard.

4. Report to the DVLA

Once you scrap your car, you need to make a report to the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Agency, notifying them of the ownership transfer. To do this, you can write to them with the following details…

Your name

Your current address

The registration number of your vehicle

The date you sold it

The ATF you sold it to

Also, attach your certificate of destruction

Claim Any Pending Road Tax

This is not a claim per se, because the DVLA refunds the remaining amount to your bank account upon cancellation of ownership. You get a refund only if you qualify.