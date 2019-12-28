December 28 Daily Digest 🌍 Sanremo gets its newcomers, Tina Karol joins VIDBIR, Verka is standing by for Rotterdam, Iceland discuses JESC and more…

ITALY 🇮🇹

Sanremo Festival 2020’s Nuove Proposte line up completed. From 842 selected new singers in October, the line up narrowed to 65 after the auditions. 20 semi-finalists qualified to the four shows of Sanremo Giovani a ItaliaSì. Five of them qualified for the festival. Along them, we have three winners of Area Sanremo 2019 and one from Sanremo Young. The newcomers competing IN February’s festival are:

Eugenio in Via Di Gioia – “Tsunami“

Fadi – “Due noi”

Fasma – “Per sentirmi vivo”

Leo Gassmann – “Vai bene così”

Marco Sentieri – “Billy Blu”

Gabriella Martinelli e Lula – “Il gigante d’acciaio”

Matteo Faustini – “Nel bene e nel male”

Tecla Insoli – “8 Marzo”

ICELAND 🇮🇸

It was reported that Iceland were considering participating in another Eurovision family contest. Icelandic Head of Delegation, Felix Bergsson, has revealed that the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV has made “no decision” about taking part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

UKRAINE 🇺🇦

Tina Karol will join Andrey Danilko, (aka Verka Serduchka) as a jury member of the VIDBIR 2020, the national selection show of Ukraine. This is probably happening after the big fail of Jamala last year who caused huge negative reactions for the country worldwide.

EUROVISION 2020 🇳🇱

After pulling out of the bidding contest in early-July, Amsterdam will still play a small role in spreading the Eurovision joy to audiences next year. When Mayor Femke Halsema withdrew the city’s hosting bid, it seemed as if the song contest would pass Amsterdam by. But this week a report from nu.nl suggests that Amsterdam will ‘Open Up’ in 2020 – albeit in a smaller role. Nu.nl report that large screens to broadcast the shows will be put up on the city’s Reguliersdwarsstraat street – “Amsterdam’s most famous gay street”.

ALBANIA 🇦🇱

In an interview with the Albanian newspaper Panorama, the director of the Festivali i Kenges, Thoma Gllçit, commented on the salvo that emerged for the selection of the winning song. According to Gilchit, all the activities of the Festival will soon be available. This analysis is expected to be open to both the press and all stakeholders. This is a common practice of the Albanian broadcaster RTSH, which regularly publishes reports and analyses of the obligations it undertakes and performs. Despite the turmoil over Arilena Ara’s dominance of the December 22 finale, the festival’s director said in his statements that the disagreement over the end result was quite natural. Nevertheless, Gilchit adds, “the jury’s verdict is independent and unquestionable.” There are a few who await the position of Arilena Ara, whose silence has so far remained deafening.

MOLDOVA 🇲🇩

Moldovan broadcaster TRM have opened the submissions window for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Interested artists have until 17th January 2020 to send their applications to the broadcaster. From there, the submissions will be reviewed and successful participants will be invited to a live hearing, where a professional jury will then select the artist that will represent Moldova at next year’s contest.

NORWAY 🇳🇴

NRK moves MGP participants and song announcement on January 6th due to the sudden death of Ari Behn, former husband of Princess Martha Louise.

UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧

Singer Olivia Newton-John has been made a dame in a New Year Honours list that recognises four members of England’s Cricket World Cup-winning squad. All-rounder Ben Stokes, man of the match in the victory against New Zealand at Lord’s in July, becomes an OBE, while team captain Eoin Morgan receives the higher CBE award. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and batsman and England Test captain Joe Root become MBEs, and coach Trevor Bayliss an OBE. Sir Elton John is also on the list. The singing superstar, who was knighted in 1998, joins the elite companions of honour, an order restricted to a maximum of 65 members, for services to music and charity.

AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Electric Fields – who sing in sing in two Australian aboriginal languages – Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara (alongside English!) were invited to return to the 2020 edition of the national final. However, they turned down the open invitation, citing they felt they did not have a ‘Eurovision-winning song this time around’.

UKRAINE 🇺🇦

Speaking to the Evening Premiere with Kateryna Osadchcha, Verka Serduchka said that his new song MAKE IT RAIN CHAMPAGNE is ready for Eurovision 2020 if another MARUV-alike scandal rises in VIDBIR.