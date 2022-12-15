Porcelain Tiles – Why You Should Buy Them…

Porcelain tiles have been around for a very long time, but have been become very popular as an internal wall & floor covering and are now becoming the the first choice material for use in outdoor spaces such as patios and driveways.The reason why porcelain tiles are so popular is mainly due to the way they are created. Fired at a higher temperature than ceramic, porcelain tiles are highly dense, durable, and hardwearing, making them an ideal choice for installation both inside the home and in an outdoor space.

So, What Are Porcelain Tiles?

Porcelain tiles are made from refined high quality materials and fired in a kiln. The key difference between porcelain tiles and ceramic tiles is that porcelain tiles are impervious, which is achieved by firing them at a higher temperature, so they are frost proof, harder and denser than traditional ceramic tiles. Please read our article on manufacturing porcelain for more information.

Why Choose Porcelain?

While both porcelain and ceramic tiles look great when installed in the home, ceramic isn’t as durable or hard wearing, making them more likely to be subject to wear and tear. Porcelain tiles are also usually larger than ceramic ones, allowing them to cover larger areas and making them ideal if you’re looking to create an outdoor patio space or simply as ground cover outdoors.

Where Can I Install Porcelain Tiles?

You can use porcelain tiles almost anywhere in the home, or in a commercial setting the options are almost limitless. Create stunning kitchens to opulent bathrooms, extend your internal space to the outdoors with 20mm external porcelain paving. The options for using porcelain tiles in a residential or commercial application are almost endless and we have a broad range of outdoor porcelain paving and internal porcelain tiles & décor that are perfect for all spaces. However we would suggest that in high traffic areas or potential wet areas i.e bathroom floor or an external patio you use a suitably slip resistant floor tile.

Internal Application of Porcelain Tiles

Many rooms in your home can greatly benefit from porcelain tiles. As these tiles come in a variety of different colours, shapes, and styles, you’re guaranteed to find something that will suit your specific requirements. Some of the common places in the home porcelain tiles are used include:

Kitchen

As porcelain tiles have high heat resistance (source) and excellent anti-slip properties, they’re a great choice for the kitchen, especially as floor tiles. Having porcelain tiles installed on the floors of kitchens reduces the risk of slips and falls, as well as avoiding damage from hot utensils should they be dropped.

Bathroom

Similar to the benefits offered in the kitchen, the bathroom in your home is an area prone to moisture build up due to the running of hot water. As well as being anti-slip, porcelain tiles won’t warp or expand when exposed to sitting water or high temperatures, keeping them looking great for many years to come.

Hallways

There are certain areas in your home that experience a higher volume of foot traffic, and the hallways are one of them. Whether you have a lively family, or you have your fair share of guests popping over, porcelain tiles are able to withstand the added pressure that comes from people walking over them again and again.

Livingroom

While not a traditional choice, porcelain tiles have become a popular choice for livingroom flooring in recent years. As well as being aesthetically pleasing, porcelain tiles are easier to clean than carpet and with the many style choices and colours available, you won’t have to sacrifice beauty or warmth.

Bedroom

Though carpet or hardwood flooring is usually used in the bedroom, porcelain tiles are an excellent contrast with soft furnishings like rugs and bedding and can help to create a contemporary look. Porcelain tiles can be used in your bedroom as a flooring option or to create a striking feature wall or accent.

External Applications of Porcelain Tiles

Due to the many styles available and the huge range of sizes porcelain tiles can come in, they are great for use outdoors. Due to their high durability and resistance to heat, water, and frost, porcelain is a great choice for the outdoors because they are able to withstand the many changes in weather we experience throughout the year in Britain. Some ways to use porcelain tiles outdoor includes:

Courtyard Cover

If you don’t already have one, an outdoor courtyard is an open-roofed space that can be adapted to suit the needs of the homeowner, whether that’s used as a recreational space or an extension of the kitchen. Porcelain tiles are able to withstand the expected foot traffic and potential spillages that can occur in an outdoor courtyard.

External Wall Cladding

Exterior cladding is a great way to rejuvenate, revitalise, and clean up the outside walls of your home. In addition to this, porcelain tiles as wall cladding provides a range of practical benefits, such as better insulation, increasing the value of your property, and aiding in the maintenance of your home.

Outdoor Patio

If you don’t already have an outdoor patio, you should absolutely consider installing one and using high quality porcelain tiles in the process. A patio will increase your property value and provide an extension to your existing living space. With the range of porcelain tiles available, you’ll be able to create an aesthetically pleasing patio space that pulls your garden together.

Garages

Garages are designed to house your vehicle when not in use, therefore porcelain tiles are a perfect flooring or wall tile option for the interior, as they are easy to clean and are strong enough to support the weight of your vehicle. Even if your garage is used for hobbies, it will be easy to keep the walls and floor of your garage spick and span with porcelain tiling.

Gardens

We’ve already told you all the great ways porcelain tiles can be used in your outdoor spaces, but if you’re looking for a more contemporary style for your garden, porcelain is the way to go. Whether you want to completely renovate your green space, or incorporate tiling into the natural area, porcelain tiles are a great choice.

Pathways

Due to the anti-slip properties of porcelain and their durability to foot traffic, it’s an excellent choice for creating a stunning and strong outdoor pathway. Whether you want a path leading up to your front door or something to weave through spots in your garden, porcelain comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours to suit your perfect aesthetic.

Outdoor Stairs

There are many places outdoor stairs can be utilised, such as dropping down into a garden from a raised platform, or from a higher porch near your front door. As porcelain tiles have a high anti-slip rating, they’re a great safety feature for when you need to ascend or descend outdoor stairs, especially in cold or wet weather.

Some other great places to consider for outdoor porcelain tiles include outdoor public areas, a surrounding for swimming pools, flooring for a veranda, or even being laid for use as a driveway! Get in touch today to find out more. Are you considering a garden renovation? Find out when the best time of year for this is by reading our blog Is Winter the Best Time to Renovate your Garden!

The Benefits of Outdoor Porcelain Tiles

Porcelain tiles provide many benefits that make them a great choice for installation both inside and outside the home. Here at Premier Porcelain, we have put together some of these benefits to consider when you’re looking for tiling options:

1. Strength

From residential outdoor living areas to large commercial areas that are subjected to very heavy pedestrian foot traffic, porcelain can handle just about anything, with multiple install options available to suit all installation demands.

2. Easy to Maintain

High porosity leads to dirt and staining. Our porcelain tile and paving products have a porosity level of almost zero (< 0.5%). This means no sealer* – and, therefore, minimal maintenance – is required. Our paving slabs and tiles do not stain because they do not allow moisture into the material, so all that’s required is a wash with warm soapy water. If used indoors, your porcelain tiles should be mopped over on a weekly basis to keep them pristine.

2. Indistinguishable from Natural Stone

The latest advances in porcelain manufacturing techniques have enabled the production of porcelain materials that are indistinguishable from natural stone. This technology allows us to emulate the characteristics of natural stone (colour shading, veining, etc.) but with none of the drawbacks or maintenance requirements . The high-quality reproduction is converted into numerous variations of each design to avoid the repetition that’s commonly seen in standard ceramic tiles.

3. Unrivalled Quality and Aesthetic Beauty

The materials used to create our porcelain products are of an exceptionally high quality, with an aesthetic beauty that’s indistinguishable from natural stone.

5. Slip Resistant

Our porcelain floor tiles are all anti slip (Min R11)

6. Fade Resistant

Porcelain materials resist colour fade caused by UV. As all the raw materials are fired at at 1200°C, it is not affected by the sun’s UV or normal weathering and the colour will resist fading.

7. Stain Resistant

Because our porcelain paving is virtually non-porous, all spillages remain on the surface and do not soak into the product. All spillages can simply be mopped up, leaving no visible staining.

9. Frostproof

Porcelain is highly frost resistant. Porcelain can tolerate sub zero temperatures, and this important quality makes it an ideal solution for external applications such as patios, swimming pools and hard landscaping in cold climates.

