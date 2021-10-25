Organic Baby Formula vs Non-Organic – Know The Difference Between Them

When you decide on bottle-feeding it should be strictly justified. In any case, you should make such a decision without consulting your pediatrician with whom you will discuss the nuances of selecting a proper feeding for your little one, including which ingredients should be present in the product contents and which shouldn’t. Manufacturers are constantly working to improve the composition of infant food to make it closer to the characteristics of breast milk. However, they do it in different ways.

For example, if you compare the contents of organic and non-organic formulas you will definitely notice the difference. The regular non-organic formula may have arsenic, lead, and even cadmium in it. On the other hand, organic baby feeding will not contain such dangerous ingredients in the composition. Furthermore, it is also incredibly nutritionally dense and provides the level of nutrients that your baby needs to thrive.

Banned ingredients in organic formula

Infant milk is labeled organic only in case 95% of its ingredients come from biodynamic farms without the usage of pesticides and chemicals. The production of non-organic formulas does not require such regulations so you cannot be sure what is in your baby’s food. It is not allowed to use such sugar additives as sucrose which can cause dental problems and obesity in the future. What’s more, the organic formulas have no…

flavorings

dyes

emulsifiers

stabilizers

preservatives

GMOs

other additives of artificial origin

Besides, unlike non-organic products, it is prohibited to use antibiotics and other chemicals to increase the shelf life of such food.

The nutritional content of organic feeding

The polyunsaturated fatty acids DHA and ARA are needed for brain development so a baby can grow up healthy. That’s why they are in the content of organic infant milk. Omega-3 and 6 are needed for support of immunity. Other important ingredients are probiotics(they provide a healthy intestinal microflora, participate in calcium metabolism, the formation of vitamins and hormones) and prebiotics (galactooligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides, oligosaccharides – are a nutrient medium for beneficial intestinal bacteria). A good organic formula such as the Loulouka formula must have vitamin E, whey proteins, and L-carnitine as well. All these brands and even more reliable organic baby food options you can find on organicsbestshop.com.

Non-organic formula

Although the conventional formula contains the essential nutrients needed for growth, you can find some unknown components. While organic formula tries to imitate breast milk by adding naturally growing substances, regular one reaches the same goal with different sweeteners, additives, colors, flavorings, etc. Moreover, non-organic food typically has a long list of GMO elements, high fructose corn syrup, lactose, and brown rice syrup. The biggest concerns about conventional formulas are hormones and antibiotics which may increase the risk for allergies. On the contrary, it is not allowed to use them in organic baby formulas.

To sum up, if you decide on organic baby feeding, you can be sure that it meets your little one’s nutritional needs and minimizes the influence of undesirable ingredients. Additionally, the fewer ingredients are in the composition, the easier it is to digest. All of these advantages of organic baby formula are the best you may provide your kid with.