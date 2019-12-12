AUSTRIA – The Austrian representative was unveiled at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest. His name is Vincent Bueno, who has in recent days been the dominant traveller to Rotterdam. The song that will travel to Rotterdam is titled Alive and will be released around the end of February, beginning of March.

Vincent Bueno (December 10, 1985), is an Austrian-born Filipino singer who is based in Austria and the Philippines. On January 12, 2008, he became the winner of the ORF programme, Musical! Die Show (Musical! The Show), an Austrian television musical contest.

He also served as a support act for Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo’s concert in Vienna. On January 18, 2008, Bueno told the Philippine media of his plans to debut in the Philippines. He then made his first performance in Philippine Television on ASAP XV on August 29, 2010. He also signed a contract under Star Records, an ABS-CBN Entertainment Group Company, to pursue his music career in the Philippines.

Bueno started dancing at the age of 4. He later graduated in music and performing arts at the Vienna Conservatory of Music. Bueno is also a composer of R&B music, having taken special courses in acting, dancing, and singing. At age 11, he managed to play 4 musical instruments—piano, guitar, drums, and bass guitar. His father was a former vocalist and a 1970 local band lead guitarist.

Vincent defeated Eva Klikovics and Gudrun Ihninger of 10 contestants/finalists and earned the top prize of 50,000 EUR (3 million PHP) plus the “chance of a lifetime”. He first performed “Grease Lightning” (from musical Grease), and then “The Music of the Night” (from The Phantom of the Opera). Vincent got 67% of televotes (landslide victory) from viewers in Austria and nearby countries. Second-placer Austrian Eva Klikovics received 37% of televotes, and Gudrun Ihninger was eliminated earlier and salvaged third place. The television show is a reality-based talent contest that considers contestants’ theatrical and dancing skills or abilities, which in turn are judged by viewers’ vote by phone or SMS.

The contest Musical! Die Show began an elimination round on November 23, 2007, with 10 contestants from the 400 beginners who auditioned. Austria and other European viewers rated / televoted the finalists. “Hair” was Vincent’s first number, and he performed the memorable songs “I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book, “Superstar” from Jesus Christ Superstar, “Why God Why?” from Miss Saigon, “Singin’ in the Rain”, and the German “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” from Mary Poppins. Musical! Die Show, a project of Austrian broadcasting TV ORF, is not an ordinary singing competition like Starmania or American Idol. Completely different, it involves theatre arts and musical and acting abilities.[13] Specifically, unlike Western and Asian talent show contests, Musical! Die Show is comparatively more difficult and challenging due to its theatre leanings. Aspirants act and sing à la Broadway, and instead of merely singing pop tunes, they choose Broadway musical theatre repertoire.

His first performance on Philippine television’s ASAP XV was on August 29, 2010, where he was first introduced as the “Pinoy Champ Austrian Singer”. He was on ASAP for some weeks. He also signed a contract under Star Records. However, he returned to Austria on September 14, 2010, to accomplish his pending tasks there. He then went back to the Philippines by early January 2011 to continue his music career.

On October 28, 2011, Vincent held his first-ever mini-concert at Teatrino in Greenhills, San Juan, entitled “Got Fridays with Vincent Bueno”.

Vincent’s vocal range can be classified as tenor. His voice can be described as smooth, mellow, and sometimes mildly abrasive (see vocal belting). He often sings with a vibrato in his voice, and also incorporates beatboxing into many of his songs.

Though Vincent has one studio album and a single in German, he has also released some unofficial music videos and audios on his official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Both his parents are of Ilocano origin. Along with his native German language, Vincent can speak English and conversational Tagalog.