January 07 Daily Digest 🌍 North Macedonia goes internal, Tamta wishes Georgian participant, rumours in the Netherlands and more…

THE NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱

According to Lammert de Bruin, a Eurovision journalist and expert, the Dutch song has already been selected. He even conveyed the optimism of the director of AVROTROS that the Netherlands could win the trophy again. De Bruin says he can’t wait until May:

“The manager of AVROTROS knows the turnout and said we will win again. I was shocked, why would anyone pay? But that will concern us later. I’m also curious how other countries will see it. Of course, we are clear and I do not know if other countries like it. You just don’t know and that makes it exciting. I can not wait.”

POLAND 🇵🇱

Polish broadcaster TVP have revealed they are to use revived television talent show “Szansa Na Sukces” to choose their entry for this years contest. The popular show ran for nearly 20 years until its final edition in 2012 but was revived last year to select their entrant for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest – Viki Gabor. Viki soared to victory at the Junior edition in November and now TVP are hoping that success can be transferred to the main contest. The show will consist of three semi-finals with just one act making it through automatically to the grand final, due to be held on February 23rd. The competition is only open to Polish nationals with applications for artists and composers only open until 12th January.

ROMANIA 🇷🇴

Romania was the only country to date that had not disclosed its plans on how to opt-out of Eurovision 2020. But Buzau’s mayor, Constantin Toma, said in a Facebook statement that his city would host him. Romanian National Finals on March 1st. With a budget ranging between 150-200 thousand Euros and approved in January, the mayor of Buzau hopes to boost his city touristy, hosting the Romanian national final for Eurovision. Romanian public television wants to involve regional cities in organizing the national final, thereby sharing the costs required to do so.

GEORGIA 🇬🇪

Tamta, wishing her former ‘student’ good luck, says how proud she is of the fact that there has been a small part of Tornike Kipiani’s current success.

“In 2014 I had the pleasure of being his mentor at X Factor Georgia. Defeat and so did I! I am so proud of you Tornike Kipiani and happy to be a small part of your beautiful journey! Good luck!”

USA 🇺🇸

Christer Björkman has revealed more details regarding the planned American Song Contest, including its similarities to the Swedish selection process for the Eurovision Song Contest. Speaking on the Schlager Profilerna podcast, Mr Björkman explained that the contest will incorporate elements of both the Eurovision Song Contest and Melodifestivalen. Christer explained that due to the number of states in the United States, the competition will be held over a number of weeks. Furthermore, the competition will travel across the United States during the duration of the show, before spending the final two weeks in one location.

THE NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱

Anouk will join Kris Kross Amsterdam, Roel van Velzen and Wulf will be in Rotterdam Ahoy on 29 May during We Can Be Heroes in Concert. The central theme of the evening will focus on how everyone can be a hero by giving someone a helping hand. In the case of the artists involved, it is by sharing a few songs with street musicians on stage. However, members of the general public can offer a helping hand through the purchase of a ticket.

UKRAINE 🇺🇦

In a few days, we will know the 16 artists competing in the Ukrainian national final for Eurovision, Vidbir 2020! Specifically, on January 10, Ukraine’s UA: PBC Public Television, as well as the private STB television hosted by Vidbir, will announce Vidbir 2020 candidates. 16 artists will compete in the two semifinals, which will take place on February 8 and 15. The Vidbir 2020 final will take place on February 22, with the winner being determined by the votes of the public and the jury.

SAN MARINO 🇸🇲

According to the German newspaper Bild, German singer John Riot has sent to represent San Marino in the upcoming Eurovision song contest to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. According to the same source, his song is called Anymore and has been sent to the public broadcaster after the deadline for subscriptions to the German channel has expired.

ESTONIA 🇪🇪

Some fans say Jaagup Tuisk’s “Beautiful Lie” sounds like Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”

THE NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱

Judy Blank has found a strange way to spark social media rumours in recent days that she will be the next Dutch representative at Eurovision 2020 to be held in her hometown in May. With one set, which will most likely be the outfit she is thinking of putting on stage, the well-known singer wrote:

“Television makes you look bigger, right? Just a few pounds to lose to fit in … (But) What do you think of this amazing outfit Paulo Montagne made? I think that’s it, I’m looking forward to wearing it. #eurovision # eurovision2020

Earlier this morning, Dutch radio presenter Timur Perlin revealed that the name of the country’s next spokesman began with the letter J, with many names on the Dutch music scene coming to the fore, with Judy Blank’s predominant name. The official announcement, as reported by various media, is expected within days.

NORTH MACEDONIA 🇲🇰

MRT will select the Macedonian entry for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest internally. There have been meetings with artists, producers and journalists regarding the 20th participation of the nation.