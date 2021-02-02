Major Challenges in Data Recovery with Encryption

Whether you are handling personal or business data, securing the data is paramount. Information is sensitive, and with the wrong person, the damage can be catastrophic. Imagine you are a business, and someone has unauthorized access to business data. They may use the data to blackmail you, or use the data to de-popularize your business. This is where the need for data encryption comes in.

With data encryption, you can be sure no one can read/use your data even if they access the data. The decryption is important for both local and cloud storage. Once you encrypt the data, you can only access the data (decrypt) with a key.

Encryption helps create a secure environment for customers and businesses all over the world. But what challenges does encryption have when it comes to data recovery? Read on to find out.

While data encryption comes with benefits, there are chances you won’t access your data again. People always forget passwords, but encryption keys are different because there is no chance to recover them. But how does encryption work, and why does it present challenges when it comes to data recovery?

Encryption uses an algorithm to encrypt data, and then uses a key to decrypt the data. The data contained in an encrypted file is unreadable, and useless without decryption. For example, when you lose data from your encrypted hard drive, it is easy to recover the data. However, the recovered data will be unreadable, and you will need to enter the decryption key to access to make the data readable. Otherwise, without the key, making the data readable is close to impossible. But why do people prefer encryption than password protected files?

There is one major reason why encryption is better than password protecting your data. Take a case of hacking. When a hacker accesses your computer, it is easy for them to crack every password using special software and their skills. However, it is impossible to break a decryption key. They can only steal your data in the unreadable format, but they can never decrypt without the key. This is why businesses encrypt data – it is very secure. It is also important that you do not save your decryption key in your PC to be safe. If you can’t memorize the key, write it down on a piece of paper and keep it in a very safe place.

Another challenge of recovering encrypted data is cost. The infrastructure and skills needed to recover data make the whole process expensive. This is more so if you are recovering large data. The same case applies to cloud storage, where the data recovery and decryption process can be complex. It gets complicated when professional data recovery experts have to work with your cloud computing service provider, say data recovery experts datarecovery.london. The resources required becomes a challenge to the business or client, and they may give up midway.

While data encryption is important to essential security data, it is important to evaluate whether you need encryption or not. Not everyone will benefit from data encryption. For instance, if you have a home PC at home and there is nothing sensitive, there is no need to bother with encryption, because when you lose the data, the recovery will be expensive and you may not be able to afford it. Only encrypt when it is important.