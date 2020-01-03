Lithuania 2020 🇱🇹 LRT reveals the 36 national selection participants

Lithuania will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. The Lithuanian broadcaster LRT televizija (LRT) organised the national final „Eurovizijos“ dainų konkurso nacionalinė atranka 2020 in order to select the Lithuanian entry for the 2020 contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Artists and songwriters were able to submit their song entries from 30 September 2019 to 8 December 2019. LRT received more than 60 submissions. However, only 36 songs were chosen to compete at the selection. All participants were revealed on 3 January 2020. The national selection show “Eurovizijos” dainų konkurso nacionalinė atranka will begin on 11 January 2020. The first three shows will be elimination heats where half the acts will be eliminated each week.

Abrokenleg – “Electric Boy”

Aika – “Paradas”

Aistay – “Dangus man tu”

Aistė Pilvelytė – “Everlastingly”

Alen Chicco – “Somewhere Out There”

Andy Vaic – “Why Why Why”

Antturi – “I Gotta Do”

Baltos varnos – “Namų dvasia”

Bernardas – “Dad, Don’t Be Mad At Me”

Donata – “Made of Wax”

Evgenya Redko – “What About Us”

Gabrielius Vagelis – “Tave čia randu”

Germantas Skoris – “Chemistry”

Glossarium – “Game Over”

Indraya – “You and I”

Justina Žukauskaitė – “Breath In”

Justinas Lapatinskas – “High Way Story”

KaYra – “Alligator”

Kristina Jure – “My Sound of Silence”

Luke Bartaška – “Where is That Change?”

Lukas Norkūnas – “Atsiprašyk”

Meandi – “DRIP”

Monika Marija – “If I Leave”

Monique – “Make Me Human”

Nombeko Auguste – “Reikia man”

Petunia – “Show Ya”

Rokas Povilius – “Vilnius Calling”

Ruslanas Kirilkinas – “Soldiers Heart”

Rūta Loop – “We Came From Sun”

Soliaris – “Breath”

The Backs – “Fully”

The Roop – “On Fire”

Twosome – “Playa”

Viktorija Miškūnaitė – “The Ocean”

Vitalijus Špokaitis – “Nemušk savęs”

Voldemars Petersons – “Wings of Freedom”